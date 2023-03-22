New Delhi, March 22 : Electric vehicles (EVs) are fast gaining momentum in the Indian automobile market. Even though still in nascent stage, the growing interest and sales would ensure that the EV market booms in India in near future. Coupled with government push innumerable manufacturers are thus, busy offering their EVs in the country, including high-end electric two-wheelers.

German luxury auto behemoth BMW is also readying up its electric motorcycle representative for India. BMW Motorrad is said to be busy working on its first electric motorcycle based on the G310R. This same electric bike may also be rebadged as a TVS model, as it is the Indian partner of BMW 310 series. Let’s check the details. Hyundai Verna New Generation: Delving Into the Variant-Wise Features of the All-New Premium Sedan.

Upcoming BMW G310R Electric Motorcycle : Patent Leaks, Design and Powertrain Details :

Last year TVS had confirmed that it is collaborating with its German partner BMW Motorrad on a sub-15kW electric motorcycle. TVS might essentially also manufacture BMW’s upcoming electric motorcycle, similar to the G310R and G310GS ICE motorbikes in India. Kia Seltos, Sonet & Carens Refreshed 2023 Models Launched With RDE-Compliant Engines; Check Key Details Here.

Meanwhile, BMW G310R electric motorcycle design patent has been leaked online. Going by the reports, the design of the electric G310R is quite similar to its ICE counterpart, under the skin components are borrowed from the CE-04.

BMW has tweaked the G310R’s body thoroughly in order to fit the electric and mechanical equipment from the CE-04, and battery pack has been vertically stacked under the front section of the motorcycle, where most ICE bikes house the radiator.

The upcoming BMW electric G310R also borrows the ECU as well as the charger from the CE-04. The electric G310R is also said to be borrowing the electric motor from CE-04, thus, it could churn out 42 hp of maximum power and 62 Nm of peak torque, better than the power figures of the ICE G310R. Being an electric model, the BMW G 310 R Electric motorcycle will also have much less noise and vibrations.

Hence, it can be safely said that the upcoming BMW G310R electric motorcycle will not only be more powerful, but better in every other aspect from its ICE version, with a smooth and quiet ride, environment friendly and lower cost of operations. Nevertheless, the electric G310R will be dearer. The BMW CE-04 has a starting price of $11,795 (approx. INR 9.76 lakh) in US, and the BMW electric G310R is likely to cost similar. However, the India-spec TVS version might be priced much more affordably.

