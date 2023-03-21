New Delhi, March 21 : South Korean auto major Kia has launch of the refreshed 2023 models of the Seltos, Sonet and Carens, endowed with BS6 Phase-II compliant engines, which are also E20 (petrol with 20% ethanol blend) fuel ready.

Apart from the updated engines that are complaint to the new emission norms, the new refreshed Kia Seltos, Sonet and Carens also come with some new tech additions. Read on to know more. Hyundai Launches the New Generation Verna Premium Sedan With Attractive Introductory Price; Checkout All That the New-Gen Car Has To Offer.

2023 Refreshed Kia Seltos, Sonet and Carens – Updates :

The updated 2023 Kia Sonet’s petrol engine remains unchanged, that is the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine, while the Carens’ engine has been replaced by the Smartstream 1.5-litre turbo-petrol mill that offers 158 BHP and 253 Nm.

The 2023 Sonet’s 1.5-litre diesel engine has been replaced by the 1.5 CRDi VGT mill that generates 114 BHP of power, and this oil burner also does the duty under the hoods of the Seltos and Carens as well. Hyundai Verna New Generation: Delving Into the Variant-Wise Features of the All-New Premium Sedan.

Kia is now offering the 6-speed iMT gearbox as standard with both the turbo-petrol and the diesel powertrains in the Seltos, Sonet and Carens. On the other hand, the manual transmission is only available in the Seltos and Carens 1.5-litre petrol engine variants, and the Sonet variants powered by the 1.2-litre petrol motor.

The refreshed new Kia Seltos, Sonet and Carens also now come with added tech features such as Idle Stop Go as standard, while the Kia Connect Skill for Amazon Alexa has been also added that lets customers to connect their Alexa enabled devices with the car.

The prices for the updated 2023 Kia cars start at Rs 7.79 lakhs, Rs 10.45 lakhs and Rs 10.89 lakhs for the Sonet, Carens and Seltos, respectively.

