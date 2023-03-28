New Delhi, March 28 : German auto major BMW has announced that it will launch 22 vehicles, including its new electric vehicles (EVs) in India within this year in order to reinforce its double-digit sales momentum.

BMW India’s President has officially made this announcement about the company decision. So, we can expect a slew of new BMW cars zipping our way this year. Read on to know more. Mercedes-Benz Unveils the GLA and GLB Facelift 2023 Models; To Launch in India Within This Year.

BMW To Launch 19 Cars in India Within 2023 – Details :

BMW is aiming to have best sales year in India in 2023, and hence it plans to launch as many as 19 new car models in the country, which includes its EVs. BMW expects about 15% of its overall sales to come from its all-electric cars. Moreover, the German luxury car behemoth has also revealed that it will be bringing in three new bike models under the BMW Motorrad umbrella in the country within 2023. Skoda Kushaq Onyx Edition 2023 Launched in India; Find Detailed Features Info Here.

While speaking on this development, BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah told the media that the company is going to launch 22 products in the Indian automotive market, which includes 19 cars and three bikes this year.

As per the BMW official, the upcoming launches will include brand new models as well as updates of the existing models. The company has been introducing over 20 products every year recently, in order to strengthen its lineup. BMW has been eyeing the top spot in the Indian luxury car market for quite some time, which has been consistently held by Mercedes-Benz.

BMW is to continue offering cars in both petrol and diesel avatars, while simultaneously expanding its range of pure electric vehicle range in India, as mentioned by Pawah, as he also pointed out that demands for luxury cars in India is on the rise.

