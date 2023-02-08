New Delhi, February 8 : BMW has unveiled the refreshed new X5 and X6 SUV models. The BMW X5 and BMW X6 facelift models are currently in their fourth and third generation models, respectively.

The updated 2023 BMW X5 and X6 SUVs get mild cosmetic updates, added features, several drivetrain upgrades and even new nameplates, making it a comprehensive update. Read on to find more. Maruti Suzuki launches special Arena Black Edition to commemorate 40th Anniversary; check all details here.

BMW X5 and BMW X6 2023 Facelift Models – Exterior and Interior Updates :

When exterior updates are concerned, the BMW X5 and X6 both gets an optional illuminated front grille and a revamped front bumper.

In terms of interior changes, the luxury SUVs receive a new curved digital display mounted on a slightly refreshed dashboard. It houses a large 12.3-inch instrument display and a massive 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment display and gets the latest 8.0 version of the BMW iDrive operating system, there’s also the BMW Live Cockpit Plus system with cloud-based maps navigation. The AC controls now come with touch feature, while the head-up display gets augmented reality function, glass inserts for several controls. Moreover, there’s LED illuminated panoramic glass sunroof and a premium Bowers & Wilkins sound system. Kia Seltos 2023 Facelift Gets Spotted Testing, Preparing To Launch in India Soon; Check Details.

BMW X5 and BMW X6 2023 Facelift Models – Powertrain Updates :

The updated 2023 BMW X5 and X6 models get powered by a revised range of petrol, diesel as well as plug-in hybrid powertrains paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and the company’s BMW’s xDrive all-4 wheel drive system as standard. These revised drivetrains claim to offer improved efficiency and performance.

The turbocharged 3.0-litre motor on the X5 xDrive50i and the X6 xDrive40i now offers improved figures of 380hp of max power and 520Nm of peak torque. The diesel engine powering the X5 xDrive30d, X6 xDrive30d, generates 298hp and 670Nm. The standard six-cylinder petrol and diesel, and the V8 petrol engines now get a 48V battery pack sending more power to the electric motor.

The range topping models – the X5 M50 xDrive and the X6 M50 xDrive now get the M60 nameplate. Nevertheless, they still get powered by the same 4.4 litre turbocharged V8 petrol engine making 530hp and 750Nm, and don’t get any performance upgrades, but does make the 0-100kph sprint in just 4.3 seconds.

The updated X5 and X6’s petrol-electric plug-in hybrid drivetrain also gets an upgrade. The 3.0 litre turbocharged 6-cylinder petrol engine now churns out 313hp and 27hp more. An more refined gearbox-mounted electric motor also offers an added 84hp, to offer a total combined 490hp, while peak torque has increased to a massive 700Nm from a measly 100Nm, alongside increased battery capacity of 25.7kWh. Altogether, these upgrades offer a claimed electric range between of 94-110km.

BMW X5 and BMW X6 2023 Facelift Models - India Launch :

The ongoing BMW X5 launched in India back in 2019, while the BMW X6 went on sale in 2020. Hence, the updated models of the luxury SUVs are likely to come our way towards end 2023 or early 2024.

