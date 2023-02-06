New Delhi, January 6 : South Korean auto maker Kia is preparing to launch the refreshed model of its Seltos this year. The Kia Seltos facelift was showcased at the Busan Motor Show 2022, and has been spotted testing the roads in Hyderabad.

The Kia Seltos has been a great success in India and has made the foundation of the Kia brand firm in India. The updated 2023 Kia Seltos will keep the car’s appeal fresh to the customers. Read on to check details. Honda CR-V Based Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Car To Launch in 2024; Find All Details Here.

Upcoming Kia Seltos Facelift - Details :

When cosmetic updates are concerned, the Kia Seltos facelift is expected to flaunt a redesigned front grille and restyled headlights along with updated extended LED DRLs. The side profile changes are likely to be limited to newly design alloy wheels, while the rear façade is expected to get noticeable changes including new taillights that would stretch across the boot lid with an LED light bar with Kia logo. Hyundai Creta and Alcazar 2023 Models Introduced With Added Safety Tech; Check Specs and Other Details Here.

On the inside, the Kia Seltos facelift is likely to retain the cabin design with some added features. The facelift model is expected to get a new 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a rotary dial for the automatic transmission, and a few more handful of new features.

Under the hood, the Kia Seltos facelift model is likely to get a new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine that’s capable of generating 160hp of max power and 253Nm of peak torque. The transmission options are not really clear at the moment, and it might be a 7-speed DCT or a 6-speed manual gearbox.

