New Delhi, January 30 : BMW India has apparently silently discontinued the X6. The German luxury behemoth has removed the X6 from the listing on its official Indian website, which indicates that the model will no longer be available in the Indian car market.

This development is quite surprising, as BMW India has been lately on a launch spree and had introduced the '50 Jahre M Edition' of the X6 luxury SUV towards the end of 2022. The BMW X6 SUV was also being offered in its xLine and M Sport variant as well in India. Read on to know more. Auto Expo 2023: From MG Marvel R to Mifa 9, All MG Electrified Vehicle Highlights From the Mega Event.

BMW X6 SUV Gets Delisted From The India Website :

The BMW X6 has been delisted from the Indian website, which indicates that the brand will no longer be selling this luxury SUV in the domestic car market of India. The BMW X6 was positioned above the X5, as a snazzier and more loaded choice.

The X6 flaunts a bold and distinctive styling with a sweeping roofline. The quite recently launched BMW X6 50 Jahre M Edition boasted of the Adaptive M Suspension, M-Sport exhaust system and M Sport brakes as standard being a special sporty edition. The luxury SUV is rich in features and comes with premium features including a 4-zone automatic climate control, wireless charging, sports seats and a panoramic sunroof among much more. India Beats Japan, Becomes World's Third-Largest Car Market.

In the Indian car market, the BMW X6 got powered by a 3.0-litre, 6-cylinder petrol engine which generated 335 BHP of max power and 450 Nm of peak torque, and got paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and a standard AWD system. BMW India has also discontinued the X4 earlier this month.

