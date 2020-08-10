Brooklyn Periodically, a unique artist emerges from the crowd of industry hopefuls with the perfect recipe for long term success. The music business is not exceptionally generous to newcomers and many eventually give up their dreams of fame and recognition for easier life paths.

A solid success recipe is usually comprised of a incredible backstory, impressive sonic delivery and a certain it factor that can’t be put into words. Enter, Brutini. On the heels of the release of his new single, “Ghetto Town” feat KahGEE, Brutini is prepping the release of his debut full length album project, “Drippamphetamine”.

Brutini’s story starts on the streets of Brooklyn as translated lyrically thru “Ghetto Town”. Brutini’s delivery is full of depth and urges the listener to understand the game of success and how to play it. Honest, raw emotions spill thru the speakers as the listener is taking on a crash course to life elevation in under 5 minutes.

The video’s visual is animated but still tells a engaging story of conquest and resilience as it showcases the artists moves throughout New York City metro street ways.. the viewer can only imagine what he has overcome to escalate towards the heights of success he’s preparing for.

Brutini’s new release is a solid offering from “Drippamphetamine” but it’s not his first time at rodeo, the musician has teased several noteworthy records to his monthly listening crowd of 50K plus across digital platforms, most notably “Groovey Lit” featuring Roc Nation artist Young Paris and the infectious “Bogota”.

Brutini hasn’t rapped for years and desperately searched for a outcome. He’s new. That could very well be what’s ushering in such rapid success for his brand. His music is fresh and authentic and doesn’t scream for acceptance.. it’s doused in sonic originality, something particularly refreshing in today’s climate of recycled grooves and mumble anthems.

Check out Brutini’s latest material via Spotify.

https://open.spotify.com/artist/6WGpHxAWYnORVqLdmIGem7?si=4yNFGghlQd2yWzvHJRA6_w