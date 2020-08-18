ABOUT THE ARTIST Dylan Toole is an R&B/Rap artist from Buffalo who has been creating music for the past 10 years. From early 2016, he made the bold decision to push his music career in a more serious direction by recording and releasing songs more regularly. With such a unique melodic sound on his records compared to the gritty street rap of Benny The Butcher, West Side Gunn & Conway, Dylan Toole is the diamond in rough.

Since his first release in 2014, Dylan Toole has released a total of 14 singles & 1 album that are available on all major streaming platforms. Notable releases include: ‘Fallen Heart; Album’ (2019) ‘Issues’ (2019), ‘Overthinking Feat. Alex M. Brinkley, Devan Childs, Brand-Nu & Redeyez’ (2019), ‘My Hoodie Feat. Apollo Soul & Shanks’ (2019), ‘Cuz Of You Feat. Eleni DeGeorge’ (2020), and his latest ‘Cold Hearted’ (2020).

If stats are anything to go by, it’s fair to say that Dylan Toole has already started to develop momentum as an R&B/Rap artist. With his first official music video to drop August 21st for his latest single ‘Cold Hearted’, Dylan Toole continues to build on his already impressive discography.

‘Cold Hearted’ (Prod. Adam Anderson) by Dylan Toole, is out now on all major streaming platforms with the video set to release on the 21st of August.

Dylan Toole’s vocal color is clean and emotive; matching the stylistic flow of the single. The coordination between the memorable vocal melody, well balanced instrumentation, and a lyrical flow that synchronises seamlessly with the rhythm, creates a sound that expresses the unique and creative talent of Dylan Toole.

Fans of Dylan Toole, as well as those who appreciate new and creative music will definitely want to hear this single. Make sure you follow Dylan Toole on social media to keep up to date with upcoming releases.