Selling a used car can feel like navigating a legal minefield. While securing a fair price is a victory, the biggest question that keeps sellers up at night is: What happens after the handover? The traditional used car market is riddled with anxiety, forcing sellers to endure a stressful waiting period until the Registration Certificate (RC) is officially transferred. This delay leaves you, the original owner, legally exposed to risks caused by the new buyer.

Recognising this deeply rooted vulnerability in the Indian auto market, CARS24 has introduced a revolutionary solution: CARS24 Seller Kavach. Seller Kavach is India’s only full seller protection policy in the used car market, designed from the ground up to offer you maximum safety and peace of mind. It marks the moment CARS24 became the single marketplace willing to go the extra mile to fully safeguard sellers’ interests, ensuring your well-being is secured long after the keys are exchanged.

The Problem: A Legal Tightrope Walk

The moment you hand over your car, a financial transaction ends, but your legal liability does not. Until the RC transfer is complete, a process often delayed or poorly managed in conventional sales, you remain the legal owner. This prolonged exposure can create unexpected financial burdens and severe legal complications if the new owner is not careful with the vehicle.

Imagine receiving a hefty e-challan for a traffic violation committed by the new owner weeks after the sale, or worse, a police notice involving the vehicle in an unfortunate incident. Without any protection, the burden of proof, legal fees, and financial penalties falls squarely on your shoulders. You’re left chasing paperwork and dealing with RTO red tape, transforming a successful sale into a protracted headache. CARS24 understands this reality and has made the bold commitment to eliminate this post-sale risk entirely.

CARS24’s Unprecedented Commitment: Absolute Zero Liability

CARS24 is the pioneering marketplace that completely breaks away from the conventional model by providing an unbreakable shield for its sellers. When selling your car to CARS24, you can opt in for the seller protection policy (Seller Kavach). The moment your car is picked up and the payment is successfully credited to your account, CARS24 assumes total and unequivocal responsibility. This assurance means you instantly shift all legal and financial liability off your plate and onto the shoulders of a trusted partner. No other platform offers this proactive and comprehensive layer of post-sale security.

Kavach: Your Comprehensive and Guaranteed Shield

The true value of Kavach lies in its multifaceted coverage, which addresses every single point of stress a seller faces. Every component of the policy is engineered to deliver tangible value and professional reassurance to the seller.

Key Features of CARS24 Kavach: Securing Your Well-being

Protection Feature Mechanism of Protection Benefit to Seller Full Legal & Financial Shield CARS24 assumes responsibility for all pending fines, penalties, and traffic violations associated with the car post-handover. Zero liability for any financial or legal claims that arise after the sale is concluded. RC Transfer Guarantee A dedicated, professional team handles the entire RC transfer process, ensuring all RTO formalities and documentation are completed end-to-end. Absolute peace of mind knowing the ownership change is fully guaranteed and expertly handled. Free Legal Support In the rare event a legal complication arises (police, court, or RTO notice), CARS24 appoints and pays for a lawyer to represent the seller. Eliminates the stress and cost of engaging personal legal counsel for any unexpected post-sale issues. Real-Time Updates Sellers receive step-by-step updates and notifications regarding the RC transfer status directly via the CARS24 app. Full transparency and assurance that the process is moving forward swiftly without manual follow-up.

Safety Built into the Ecosystem

CARS24’s commitment to security begins long before the Kavach policy even kicks in. This unwavering focus on seller safety at every stage solidifies its standing as the safest place to sell your car.

Verified Buyer Network: Your vehicle is only exposed to thoroughly vetted dealers or legitimate buyers who have undergone stringent background checks, fundamentally eliminating the risk of dealing with unknown or potentially fraudulent parties.

Your vehicle is only exposed to thoroughly vetted dealers or legitimate buyers who have undergone stringent background checks, fundamentally eliminating the risk of dealing with unknown or potentially fraudulent parties. Secure Payment Gateway: Payments are processed immediately upon sale finalisation and transferred directly to your bank account, typically on the same day, thereby eliminating all risks associated with bounced cheques or payment delays.

Payments are processed immediately upon sale finalisation and transferred directly to your bank account, typically on the same day, thereby eliminating all risks associated with bounced cheques or payment delays. Home Convenience and Safety: The entire car selling journey, from the initial inspection to the final vehicle pick-up, is executed conveniently at your home, ensuring your personal safety and removing the need to visit multiple unfamiliar locations.

The entire car selling journey, from the initial inspection to the final vehicle pick-up, is executed conveniently at your home, ensuring your personal safety and removing the need to visit multiple unfamiliar locations. End-to-End Paperwork Management: All necessary documentation is handled by CARS24’s expert operations team, leaving you with zero administrative stress and total freedom from tedious paperwork.

Close the Deal with Total Confidence

CARS24 Seller Kavach is not just a feature; it is the gold standard for car sale protection in India. In a market where traditional transactions leave a lingering shadow of doubt, CARS24 stands alone in providing a proactive, comprehensive, and guaranteed solution.

While other platforms celebrate the transaction closing, CARS24’s mission is to ensure your post-sale peace remains uninterrupted. By covering financial liabilities, handling legal complexities, and guaranteeing the RC transfer, Kavach allows you to close the deal, pocket your payment, and move forward with total, joyful confidence. If you seek maximum value and ultimate security in your car selling experience, choosing the only platform that offers this powerful shield is the clear and smarter decision.