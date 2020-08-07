Derek James, also known as @derekjames on Instagram, is a dominant player in the e-commerce business. Being the founder of VA Relief, Derek is also the founder, and CEO of two eight-figure e-commerce businesses, creating the right set of strategies made him successful, and he emerged as an E-Commerce king. With his extensive knowledge and years of experience - Derek is an expert in the overall nature of online selling. He has created strategies that put the buyer first and create value and brand recognition in the long run. Being so versed in terms of this topic, Derek is a coach and a mentor as well; he does frequent sessions on Instagram where he gives his followers tips and advice on how to scale their e-commerce business in the online selling marketplace. He also holds private masterminds for small groups at lavish mansions where he holds a private weekend of teaching Amazon to new sellers or Brands looking to scale.

Today, his most recent business venture is VA Relief, a company that provides virtual assistants to e-commerce sellers. Since his own business story could not have been successful without virtual assistants themselves, Derek knows he now has to help other Amazon sellers scale their business by providing virtual assistants. These assistants are trained to make the processes easier for the clients and handle the back-end of the company.

This isn’t all from Derek; he and his partner run a 75 million dollar per anum online business; he has recently acquired a brand called EnerPlex. After revamping it, the revenue that it earns has doubled in a year - it is now making thirty million dollars a year online. He also owns other brands like Mayfair - dealing in high-end products like pillows, air mattresses, face masks, etc.

When asked about the secret to his success, Derek simply stated that it’s his hard work, work ethic, attitude, and passion that have gotten him this far. He says “I am not the smartest in the room, but I will outwork every single person in the room; that’s why I win.”