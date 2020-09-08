Behind the social media glamor, glitz, and fast-paced videos is ,oftentimes, a content creator battling the same mental roadblocks as everyday people. Social media has us mesmerized by the “best of the best” when we sign on and scroll through our feeds, causing us to see these influencers and entrepreneurs as superhuman breeds immune to the trials and tribulations of everyday life.

One LinkedIn influencer and digital marketing maven, Shay Rowbottom, is on a mission to normalize mental health, awareness, and spiritual growth in the world of entrepreneurialism today. Getting her start on social media as someone who licensed video clips for large pages on Facebook, Shay was immediately thrust into the digital marketing spotlight as a fan-favorite for her work. She spent three years on Facebook, amassed billions of impressions on video content, and forged relationships with over 5,000 content owners around the world.

To an onlooker, Shay’s life was perfect – she was working with big-name companies, increasing their sales at a rate that earned her international attention. Her success was so tangible that Shay took everything she learned and in 2018, applied it to her own personal brand on LinkedIn. She discovered not only leads, but also low competition on a social media site that is often ignored in the face of Instagram and TikTok.

It didn’t take long for Shay to earn the nickname “LinkedIn A-lister,” for her massive following and professional social network that beat the LinkedIn algorithms. Shay had mastered a niche that earned her adoring clients, monetary success, and a platform from which to launch her own show.

As the saying goes: “The grass is always greener on the other side.” Despite all of this business success, Shay was struggling with depression. In fact, she had been battling depression for most of her adult life. Realizing that business, success, and money wasn’t doing her any favors, Shay decided to do something new – she went down a spiritual path.

Linking Into Spirituality

As mental health is often a taboo topic in the world of business, Shay was wary at first to publicize her decision to dive deeper into her mental roadblocks. She began to work on recovering repressed sexual trauma from her childhood, something she thought she would never do. Instead of feeling scared and ashamed of this uncovering, Shay discovered she felt liberated and free. That’s why she came forward with the story in her podcast this past summer.

Once she shared her story, something amazing happened – more people came forward to share their stories. People who had been following Shay for her business acumen began to see her as a healer. Using her marketing success, something that Shay was known for, she began to segue into a healer working to help people.

“The short of it is: I avoided facing myself and my experiences for the majority of my adult life, which caused an unbeatable wave of depression to wash over me every single day,” said Shay. “I thought I was able to beat what had happened to me with business – and I was wrong. It took courage and brutal honesty with myself to explore my past so I could unlock my future.”

With videos that make watchers feel like they are “really chatting with Shay in person,” it’s this kind of intimate digital presence that has helped Shay launch a spiritual healing business today. Too many entrepreneurs will ignore a work-life balance to grow their business, much to the expense of their mental health. In the end, this kind of mental decay catches up with entrepreneurs and rears its ugly head.

Shay knows the reality of confronting the past all-too-well. Through her experiences, she’s hoping to help others follow in her footsteps.

“I’ve been helping clients reach new LinkedIn audiences for years – now it’s time for my clients to reach new truths with themselves and their lives,” said Shay. “I feel like I was born for this.”

To listen to the Shay Rowbottom show, visit: https://theshayrowbottomshow.libsyn.com/.