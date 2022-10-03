Electric scooters are the future and are slowly taking over fuel bikes. Like any other electronic device, buying an electric scooter is exciting. When it comes to e-scooters, we have to take steps to protect its battery life to assure its longevity. It is important to note that electric vehicles such as e-scooters and electric cars are also more likely to catch fire and explode. E-Scooter Blast in Maharashtra: Electric Scooter's Battery Explodes While Charging in Vasai, Minor Killed (Video).

Just like smartphones, electric cars and scooters can easily catch fire. There have been several cases in India where the battery of electric scooters exploded and caught fire. In a recent electric scooter battery blast case in Maharashtra, a seven-year-old boy was killed, while the e-scooter was plugged in for charging at home in Palghar. In March 2022, Ola S1 Pro electric scooter was completely engulfed in fire in Pune. In this article, we have listed some easy tips to charge your e-scooter safely at home.

1. Read the manual provided by the manufacturer carefully. Charging an e-scooter depends on brand-to-brand and model-to-model. Some e-scooters come with inbuilt batteries, while some have portable batteries.

2. Before plugging in the charger, let your e-scooter cool down and make sure it is dry.

3. Make sure you use the original battery charger and do not overcharge the battery.

4. Charge in a cool and dry place. While charging , make sure your e-scooter is turned off.

5. Do not ride immediately after charging your electric scooter. Just wait for few minutes before you take a ride. The battery might still be heated after charging, so it is recommended to wait for a few minutes.

6. Regular check-up and maintenance of your e-scooter is essential and put you on the safer side.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 03, 2022 12:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).