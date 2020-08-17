The music industry is a no guarantee business. The level of tenacity and resilience necessary to achieve success is enough to send many aspiring artists home to a more traditional life direction. Periodically, an artist arrives with an authentic backstory, an undeniable music ability and a magic that is indescribable. They’re able to navigate the hurdles of the business and reach a level of exposure beyond some people’s wildest comprehension. Enter, Elijah The Young Prophit. Hailing originally from Motthaven, South Bronx, the 17-year-old MC, developed his ear for music primarily through one classic hip-hop album, rap mogul Jay-Z’s “Reasonable Doubt”.

Jump cut to today, Elijah has developed his own sound that has garnered over a million views on Youtube, over 50K monthly Spotify listeners and over 5 million streams across DSP’s. His latest offering, the Rockwilder produced summertime anthem “Tell Ya Friends”, comes on the heels of several major label offers which are all being considered via his home label, EMG.

‘Empowerment Music Group’ has been the backbone to Elijah’s efforts from the very beginning by orchestrating the release of all his number crunching singles and developing unique promotional strategies to garner industry attention, most recently that of music executive powerhouse Jean Nelson.

“Elijah’s very focused and intelligent in regards to his craft. He’s ahead of his time.” the label insisted. Elijah’s precision in delivery and his unwavering musical confidence is undeniable, allowing him to record adjacent industry legends such as Style’s P with relative ease.

It’s uncommon to find these levels of musical depth and understanding in such young talent, but Elijah continuously reaches further artistically and displays the mental and emotional maturity of his predecessors more so than his peers.

As EMG gears up for “Tell Ya Friends” [available officially Monday, August 17th] they are moving on an incredibly impressive playing field. With FM rotation for several records across cities nationally, placements across New York City’s infamous Hot97 and Shade45, and a lineup of A list touring and performance credits with some of today’s largest music personalities, Elijah The Young Prophit is proving his journey is one of nothing less than musical dynasty, much like the artists he always admired.