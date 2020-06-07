From $10 to $1,000,000, Entrepreneur Scott Bartnick Inspires

Scott Bartnick

What is it that inspires us? Does inspiration begin with an incredible movie, painting, perhaps a song, sport, nature, maybe a worthy cause? Can inspiration be derived from unlikely sources, or maybe it’s people who provide this impetus to change, create, and work harder. At 29, Scott Bartnick is one of those people. He lives life on his own terms, succeeding despite the odds.

In his early years, Scott dealt with his dyslexia with determination and persistence, declaring that this disability would never control his life. Hard work, focus, and goal setting earned him awards and accolades, and enabled him to graduate from the University of Florida, a highly competitive university, with a degree in Industrial & Systems Engineering. After several successful years in his field, Scott realized he was wearing a lifestyle suited to someone else. Changes were brewing! Enlisting his powers of determination and persistence, Bartnick, while still employed by a Fortune 500 Company, devoted his free time to researching, reading, and creating his own online business.

$10-A-Day

Scott realized that if he could reach a $10-a-day eCommerce goal, he could travel the world for a year and live off his earnings. Once he started earning enough online, he quit his engineering job and took off to Thailand, New Zealand, and several other countries, eventually visiting over 30 countries. Months and rapid business growth later, he created The Five Day Startup & Otter PR, focused on serving other Amazon sellers and entrepreneurs like Scott.

Over the next year, Bartnick would begin work on four successful brands. Since then, he has been able to consult with and help grow hundreds of companies, thousands of products, and see half a million units sold. He’s been able to save his clients millions and is set to achieve an almost seven-figure estimation this year.

And all from that $10-a-day goal that took him just weeks to achieve.

Scott’s education and work helped him launch from a top engineering firm into a world he would help create. He parlayed his natural talent for engineering to success with the proprietary algorithms that boost Amazon sales and reduce operational costs while providing rapid growth.

Bartnick was inspired by weighing regret against risk, deciding that the risk of exploring the unknown and the life he desired was worth every effort. There would be no regrets for not acting on his dreams. Today his expertise in e-commerce, public relations, and sales makes him a go-to online brand. His marketing expertise has also catapulted him to work with multi-billion dollar businesses as well as young startups.

Part of Scott’s success is in working with clients every step of the way. His diverse background and vast network allow him to be an asset to every team, and when needed, he will guide his clients through each step of the e-commerce process.

Scott’s business, The Five Day Startup is now a consulting and holding company specializing in online offerings for entrepreneurs around the world who are building and growing their brands. Built on the foundation of professional online e-commerce and Amazon private label selling, Scott manages the full supply chain and analytics process, with 300% year over year growth.

Bartnick’s passion is clear as he assists new entrepreneurs in scaling online businesses and setting up third-party e-commerce platforms, complete with private consulting, video classes, and project implementation. Scott is truly an eCommerce expert and master of his craft.

Of his success, Scott says, “nothing makes me happier than waking up to account screenshots with phenomenal growth. It’s a blessing being able to help people follow their dreams and live on their terms.”

Today you can find Scott online, honing his craft and building new brands while inspiring others to cultivate their Amazon businesses. To book a free consultation, meet Scott at TheFiveDayStartUp.com!