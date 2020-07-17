Fuego Fino solidifies its commitment to sustainability by offsetting its emissions, agreeing to regular purchases of carbon offsets in US-based environmental projects.

Fuego Fino has entered an arrangement to become a regular purchaser of carbon offsets to negate its effects on the environment.

“We are committed to sustainability and hope that others will join our efforts to sponsor sustainable projects which offset harmful effects on the environment. Being a planet-friendly partner is an important aspect of our operations,” says Fuego Fino, Inc. CEO Jessica Contreras.

The Aclyd Group pronounced (Ac-lĭd), will facilitate the purchasing and indexing of those carbon offsets. The Aclyd Group, is a sister company of Fuego Fino, Inc., who will focus on sponsoring U.S.-based carbon reduction programs.

About Fuego Fino, Inc.

Fuego Fino (Fine Fire Company) is a planet and community-friendly wine and spirits house that specializes in developing the next high-growth product segment. They refine the purest products, reuse alcohol waste, reduce reliance on fossil fuels, and recycle glass and other products while creating jobs within U.S. Qualified Opportunity Zones.

Fuego Fino has a live crowdfunding campaign on wefunder.com/fgfino.

About The Aclyd Group

The Aclyd Group is an environmental project developer and rewards platform. They partner with businesses to launch and manage environmental projects profitably. The Aclyd Group’s objective is to have every business which profits from the planet — contribute to the planet.

Website: https://wefunder.com/fgfino

Website: https://fgfino.com

Website: https://aclydx.com