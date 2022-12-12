Mumbai, December 12 : Honda has put the new iteration of its famed Civic Type R race car on the anvil. It is going to retain its amazing racing DNA and everything else that has made Civic Type R moniker an icon for so many years, and add some extra oomph factors to carry on the legacy. While the Civic is the decent all-good car, the bad-boy version is the Type R models.

The Honda Civic Type R TCR 2023 is the new fiery hot wheels that’s going to charm all the performance car lovers, and the Japanese car major is ensuring that with all the right things. Ford GT Mk IV Supercar: Last Few Units of the Ultimate Most Extreme Ford GT Model Ever Up for Sale, Know Price and Other Details Here.

The Honda Civic Type R TCR 2023 packs in all the typical race car specific features including new aero bodywork, a race-oriented engine and gearbox and uprated brakes. The real details are obviously still preserved well under the wraps to be revealed during the official unveiling. The Civic Type R TCR 2023 was developed by JAS Motorsport in Italy in association with Honda Performance Development, and will be put to extensive tests in Europe and the US.

The Honda Civic Type R TCR has got endowed with a new cool badge, which is a small detail but along with all the other goodies it’s certainly going to be a great stunner we hope. The ‘H’ emblem on all Type R-badged Honda cars come backed by a blazing red. However, as race cars have to be aerodynamic and cooling focused, these badges sometimes are lost or without the red background. BMW XM Luxury SUV Launched in India; Know Price, Specs, Features, Design and More Here.

However, the upcoming Civic Type R TCR 2023, has been endowed with Honda’s new aero badge with the H emblem intact on the grille. But this H logo has a mesh background to optimize the airflow, and it is red in colour, keeping the Type R badge tradition intact. The new Civic Type R TCR is expected to please the racing fanatics immensely with astounding performance, looks and comfort making a wholesome package.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 12, 2022 11:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).