New Delhi, December 10 : The all-new BMW XM SUV has launched in India priced at Rs 2.60 crore (ex-showroom, India). The BMW XM is the new flagship model in the Indian line-up. The German luxury auto major has launched the XM SUV, which is touted to be the most powerful model ever to be churned out from the house of BMW, as part of its new model launch spree in India. The BMW XM is also the first PHEV model from BMW’s performance wing - M division.

The all-new BMW XM SUV has launched in India alongside the BMW M340i xDrive sedan. Read on to find out all the important details about the new BMW XM performance luxury SUV model in the Indian car market. BMW M340i xDrive Launched in India Tagged at Rs 69.20 Lakh; Check Out Specs, Features, Design and Details Here.

BMW XM SUV - Specs, Design & Features :

BMW XM: Specs

The BMW XM is the first M model that has been endowed with a plug-in hybrid powertrain (PHEV). It packs in a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine paired with an electric motor that together generates a max power of 653hp along with a peak torque of 800Nm. This engine due is coupled with an 8-speed automatic transmission which sends power to all the wheels of the SUV through the M xDrive AWD system.

The XM can sprint from 0-100kph in just 4.3 seconds and offers an all-electric range of up to 80km. The XM also comes braced with an adaptive M suspension, a new 48V system and electronically controlled dampers.

BMW XM: Design

The BMW XM luxury performance SUV flaunts a sweeping design, with bold and sporty highly stylized exterior design elements. It comes with a huge illuminated kidney front grille with snazzy gold accents, split style headlights, DRLs, 21-inch standard wheels along with 22- and 23-inch wheel choices and vertically stacked quad-tip exhaust outlets among many other head-turning styling elements. BMW India Launches XM SUV, M340i xDrive Sedan and S1000 RR Superbike at Joytown Fest 2022; Find All Details Here.

BMW XM : Interior & Features

On the inside, the XM SUV follows the latest BMW design layout with the rear seating area devised as an ‘M Lounge’, focusing on the passenger comfort than any other performance-oriented M car. It gets a huge 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a massive 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system that runs the latest iDrive 8 software and ADAS tech. Other features include four-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting, Alcantara upholstery and carbon fibre elements for the seats, dashboard and door trims, and a premium Harman Kardon surround sound system.

