Honda 2 Wheelers India officially launched the Honda H'Ness CB350 Motorcycle in India. Honda H'Ness, priced around Rs 1.09 lakh, is now the most affordable CB retro model & is different from the RE range. Its design is influenced by the CB1100EX. The new bike gets a more premium appeal, upright riding position with tall handlebar & middle set footpegs. Interested buyers can book the new Honda 350cc motorcycle with a token amount of Rs 5000 at the company's dealership across India. Honda H'Ness Motorcycle Launching Today in India; Watch LIVE Streaming of Honda's Highness Bike Launch Event.

The new bike comes with a round-shaped headlamp, circular instrument cluster, chrome embellishment for an upmarket presence. For an appealing overall styling, Honda H'Ness gets retro-styled chrome exhaust pipe, sturdy fuel tank, classic fenders & tail lamp with retro turn indicators. The H'Ness CB350 flaunts tubeless tyres, alloy wheels, telescopic front forks, twin shock rear suspension, dual-channel ABS & dual disc brake setup. The new motorcycle will be available in DLX & DLX Pro options. The DLX Pro comes in two-tone colour schemes & Honda Smartphone Voice Control System.

Honda H'Ness CB350 Launched in India (Photo Credits: Honda 2 Wheelers)

Mechanically, the new CB350 gets a 348.36cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that produces a max power of 20.8bhp & 30 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a five-speed transmission. The Honda Selectable Torque Control technology prevents the rear wheel from slipping.

Honda H'Ness CB350 Launched in India (Photo Credits: Honda 2 Wheelers)

The new motorcycle also gets an instrumental console that includes an LCD meter for the trip, fuel level, gear position indication, Bluetooth, navigation & phone indicators. The Honda H'Ness will rival the likes Royal Enfield Bullet 350, Royal Enfield Classic 350, Jawa & the Benelli Imperiale 400.

