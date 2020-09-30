Honda 2 Wheelers India officially launched the Honda H'Ness CB350 Motorcycle in India. Honda H'Ness, priced around Rs 1.09 lakh, is now the most affordable CB retro model & is different from the RE range. Its design is influenced by the CB1100EX. The new bike gets a more premium appeal, upright riding position with tall handlebar & middle set footpegs. Interested buyers can book the new Honda 350cc motorcycle with a token amount of Rs 5000 at the company's dealership across India. Honda H'Ness Motorcycle Launching Today in India; Watch LIVE Streaming of Honda's Highness Bike Launch Event.
The new bike comes with a round-shaped headlamp, circular instrument cluster, chrome embellishment for an upmarket presence. For an appealing overall styling, Honda H'Ness gets retro-styled chrome exhaust pipe, sturdy fuel tank, classic fenders & tail lamp with retro turn indicators. The H'Ness CB350 flaunts tubeless tyres, alloy wheels, telescopic front forks, twin shock rear suspension, dual-channel ABS & dual disc brake setup. The new motorcycle will be available in DLX & DLX Pro options. The DLX Pro comes in two-tone colour schemes & Honda Smartphone Voice Control System.
Mechanically, the new CB350 gets a 348.36cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that produces a max power of 20.8bhp & 30 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a five-speed transmission. The Honda Selectable Torque Control technology prevents the rear wheel from slipping.
The new motorcycle also gets an instrumental console that includes an LCD meter for the trip, fuel level, gear position indication, Bluetooth, navigation & phone indicators. The Honda H'Ness will rival the likes Royal Enfield Bullet 350, Royal Enfield Classic 350, Jawa & the Benelli Imperiale 400.
