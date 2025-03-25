New Delhi, March 25: The Royal Enfield Classic 650 will be launched in India on March 27, 2025. The upcoming RE Classic 650 has been anticipated for months, and it will finally come with a retro design and round-shaped headlight. It is expected that the Royal Enfield Classic 650 will be the heaviest motorcycle despite having a similar design to the Classic 350 model, which is the automobile company's best-selling unit.

The upcoming Classic 650 motorcycle from RE has new specifications and features compared to the other models, with the major concerns being the engine and weight. The Indian motorcycle company only shared images and a few details about the RE Classic 650 ahead of its launch. Ultraviolette Tesseract Bookings Cross to 50,000 Mark in 2 Weeks, Indian EV Company Shares Number Showing Huge Demand for Its Electric Scooter.

Royal Enfield Classic 650 Specifications, Features and Design

Royal Enfield Classic 650 will be introduced in Black Chrome, Teal, Bruntingthorpe Blue, and Vallam red. The bike is expected to feature a 648cc parallel-twin engine that can deliver up to 46.3 bhp power at 7,250 rpm and 52.3 Nm of peak torque at 5,650 rpm. The engine will be mated with a six-speed gearbox with slip and assist clutch. The powertrain is expected to offer efficiency as well as performance.

In terms of design, the upcoming Re Classic 650 will flaunt a round-shaped LED headlamp with better safety features and a retro design. The bike will have the same frame and sub-frame as the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 model. The braking on the Classic 650 will be handled with a dual-channel ABS. The bike will have 19-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels. The company may offer tuneless tyres. Royal Enfield Classic 650 will likely have a 43 mm telescopic Showa fork, twin shock rear shock absorbers, and 120 mm front and 90 mm rear suspension travel. Ola S1 Gen 3 Delivery Update: Ola Electric Begins Shipping Its 3rd Generation Electric Scooter With 320 km IDC Range From Its Factory.

Royal Enfield Classic 650 Price in India

RE Classic 650 may be launched in India for around INR 3.40 to INR 3.60 lakh (ex-showroom) based on the prices of the company's other bikes with 650cc engines. The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is priced at INR 3.59 lakh, whereas the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is priced at INR 3.59 lakh.

