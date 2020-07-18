To many, music has long been one of the most promising and enticing careers. But what goes behind becoming a successful name in the music industry? In reality it comes down to “patience, practice and determination”, according to music producer Adrian Boeckeler.

Hitting his stride later than most, Adrian Boeckeler aka Anno Domini didn’t discover his penchant for music until university. With a master’s degree in business from the London School of Economics, he likes to think of himself as “the most senselessly overqualified music producer in the industry”. However, his education has taken him far and he quickly established himself as an exceptional talent and business man.

After experiencing success producing songs for major artists such as Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent, he built the AnnoDominiNation.com website which links up and coming artists with his multi-platinum production team of 11 producers. Artists can buy licenses to instrumentals and then use them to record and distribute their own songs. The website counts over 300,000 members and has steadily grown.

Boeckeler’s second venture, ModernProducers.com, is one of the leading digital e-commerce platforms offering high-quality sounds, kits, loops, presets, vocals and several other accessories for music producers. The business has near doubled year on year to establish itself as a dominant player in the market. Sounds from the site have been used in tracks by famous producers such as Kanye West or Skrillex.

When he’s not flexing his entrepreneurial muscles, Adrian still likes to get creative scoring various Film & TV productions for companies like the NBA, NFL, MLB, UFC, MTV, VH1, NBC, Disney, Fox, Sony and others.

In an exclusive interview, Adrian Boeckeler gets candid about his love for music, his inspiring figures and much more.