There are a lot of big decisions that a person has to take to lead a successful, balanced, and happy life. Some of them include choosing the right education, finding a suitable earning source, getting married, having kids, etc. When it comes to getting settled, one of the biggest and crucial decisions that a person has to make is to find a house. We can't buy and sell homes now and then because it takes a lot of time, energy, money, and effort to find a suitable and desirable house which we can transform into our home to enjoy comfortable living with our loved ones. Therefore, these decisions are taken with a lot of precision because they are a once in a lifetime opportunity for many people. To make this experience a good and memorable one, we need a real estate agency or agent that can help us find our dream house with minimum hustles. One of the most popular realtors whom we are talking about is Alexander Prewitt.

Alexander was born on the 4th of August 1987 in Tucson, Arizona. He resides in Scottsdale, Arizona. Professionally, he is a real estate lead/program director at his company known as Hague Partners and www.72sold.com. His team and he are the elite agents of Arizona. He deals in the buying and selling of real estate properties. He has around 8+ years of experience in Real estate covering all aspects of residential real estate including listing agent, buyer's agent, and also working with distressed properties such as short sales and foreclosures. He is an expert in buyer/seller negotiations. He has sold over 500+ homes till now and is a multi-million dollar producer.

The fact that makes Alexander and his company famous and a mastermind in their game is their home selling formula which has also been recognized and has been featured in Forbes and over 200 publications worldwide. His team has developed a patent-pending way to identify buyers virtually. After identifying the potential buyers, his team schedules showings 30 minutes apart, all compressed into a weekend. This creates a competitive environment and a sense of urgency that motivates buyers to act immediately and make higher offers. This has been explained further in a detailed manner.

Alexander and his team sell homes even before they are listed. Most real estate firms first list homes and then find a buyer. He also does that, but in addition to it, he and his company build a buyer demand for the homes before anyone decides to sell. They have invented a "VIP Inner Circle of Buyers", that enables home buyers to learn about newly listed homes within minutes of the listing process instead of following the traditional approach of waiting for 2-3 days after listing. This enables him and his team to build a robust database of buyers looking for houses in Arizona. Alexander believes that time on the market acts as an acid to the price of the home. The longer it lingers, the more buyers presume it is over-priced even if it is not. Therefore at Hague Partners, they spend a fortune identifying every potential buyer for a single home including the ones who are working with other realtors because their only motive is to sell the house. Every Hague home is guaranteed to have the best photography, full-color glossy brochures, strong and compelling print, and digital advertisements.

Alexander completed his education from the University of Arizona. His grandparents are from Germany and most of his family lives in Arizona. He got his business idea when he used to work at a bar in his college days. A mentor who was working in commercial Real Estate used to visit his bar at that time and he planted the seed in Alexander's mind. Back then, it was not this passion to work for this business but his mentor encouraged him to follow this path with utmost dedication and a positive mindset.

Alexander's mission is to help clients accomplish their Real Estate goals and dreams. He and his team always puts the client's mission before their commission and give their maximum effort to make a deal by saving thousands of dollars of their clients. They pay every nickel to ensure that the client has the finest of everything with no additional expenses.

Alexander is extremely proud of becoming an HGTV agent. HGTV stands for Home and Garden Television which is an American pay television channel owned by Discovery. This network primarily broadcasts reality programming related to home improvement and real estate. Alexander is very proud of representing his native place, Arizona, on HGTV as their Arizona agent for the series "House in a Hurry".

Apart from his profession, Alex has many interests and hobbies. He is interested in travel, playing golf, cooking, trading/investing, and exercising. His favorite holiday destination is Park City, Utah, United States. He is also an aspiring competitive golfer. 5 years down the line, Alexander envisions himself to be a father, a youth coach to kids, serving more in the ministry, and leading a successful real estate team.

Alexander finds new opportunities by building relationships, asking powerful questions, listening with intent, and by being open to others' opinions. He advises that a person should stay persistent, positive, and true to him/herself. He should not let life's offenses fill him with bitterness or doubts; rather, he should respond to the bitterness with optimism and growth.