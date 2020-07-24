The Canadian top model shares a rare insight into her travel routine. Let’s have a look at what we can learn!

Countless hours on planes and at airports come along with the title as a top model so we asked Billy some questions on her travel routine and how she manages to cope with her crazy travel schedule.

“I've kinda learned how to manipulate my body to cope with whatever time zone I am in. Took awhile to figure out but the day before I travel a long haul ( as long as my schedule allows it ) I'll try to pretend I'm in the time zone I'm heading to. For example I will change the times of my meals according to the time zone I'll be in. I never eat plane food and make sure to drink plenty of water.”

We asked her how she copes with the last minute travel plans and how it's possible to maintain a social life amidst it all.

“It's quite often I will get a call or an email telling me I have to rush to the airport so it's kind of second nature now. I mean of course it can be hectic and stressful but it is what it is. In regards to maintaining a social life, I wouldn't say I have a big one. Most of my close friends are all over the world and everyone in my life is very understanding of my schedule.”

There's sacrifices that come with being a top model but Billy insured us that within the midst of her intense travel schedule the places that it has taken her has resulted in bringing some of the most special people into her life. We are looking forward to keep on following along her journey on her Instagram @dontbebilly

www.instagram.com/dontbebilly