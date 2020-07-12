Taking the road less travelled — Abhinav Bhardwaj’s story of unconventional choices

Dreams are what make our lives meaningful. Life only becomes worth living, when people follow their dreams to the summit and leave no stones unturned to make that possible. It goes without saying that the path to success is never the easiest one insight. It is only and only when people face the odds and emerge victorious to show the world that all the matters is a dream and the strength to follow it through. Abhinav Bhardwaj has learned this lesson early in life and has risen above the odds to take the path less travelled. Growing up in Ghaziabad, Abhinav graduated from Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), completing his degree in VFX & Animation. What is so unconventional about this guy? We say, ‘what isn’t?’

From a very young age, Abhinav found his inspiration in the infamous mythological character Ravana. Wherever he went, he talked about how he saw the good in Ravana. He believes one bad thing done by any person should not become his identity, and it does not disregard all that good things done by him throughout his life. Ravana is a great thinker of his times, a connoisseur of Arts and a well-known King who provided for an entire kingdom in prosperity and hardships. Apart from all this, he is only remembered for one bad thing that he did, and which led to his death in the war. However, even today, a lot of people throughout India worship Ravana as a deity or God.

Inspired from Ravana, Abhinav dedicated his life to Arts. He was always fascinated by graphics and how they can be used in a certain way to change the thoughts and ideas of people, to influence crowds, to publicise a propaganda, and hence Abhinav chose this path as his future career. His fascination with colours, fashion, style and photography has given him a flair for the same. This has shaped his career greatly. At present, Abhinav has been working with some popular brands and helping them shape their designing and promotion strategies. Some of these include Apple, Paytm Mall, The Funniest India, The Cricket Lounge, The Confused Indian, etc.

His passion to share his knowledge and ideas has made him popular among the peers. As many as 20,000 people follow him on his Instagram (@ravanabhinav) and his social media is always popping up with message and engagements from people who seek for his suggestions on their work. He keeps sharing fashion and styling ideas, tips and tricks, and regular strategies for digital marketing, social media marketing and similar stuff on his social media, which keeps his followers hooked to his stories and posts. His live sessions on Instagram are full of insights and information regarding trending marketing strategies and latest fashion trends.

At the peak of his youth, Abhinav has found his passion and giving it his all to make it work for him. And it is evident that he is surely winning at this. Achieving so much as such young age, Abhinav is unstoppable, he is tireless, he is ever-enthusiastic; and his approach towards life is getting him pockets full of cash, and days full of meaning. He remains to be inspiring not just for artists, designers, fashion enthusiasts, but also for entrepreneurs who believe in sharing their knowledge and helping others to achieve good in life.

Sometimes, unconventional choices are what make us Unique. Our inspirations are what keep us going, no matter how hard it gets for us.