Mumbai, July 5, 2025: Mahindra's Electric Origin SUVs have become the EV market leaders in India by value. Thanks to overwhelming customer trust and enthusiasm, one Mahindra electric SUV is sold every 10 minutes across the country.

Building on this remarkable momentum, Mahindra is commencing deliveries of Pack Two for its acclaimed BE 6 and XEV 9e eSUVs from end-July at a compelling price of INR 21.90 Lakh. Responding to strong customer feedback, Pack Two will now have a 79 kWh battery option alongside the existing 59 kWh variant, delivering real-world city ranges of 500 km and 400 km respectively. Ferrari Amalfi Coupe Launched With 3855cc Twin-Turbo V8 Engine, Replacing Ferrari Roma; Check Specifications, Features and Price.

Mahindra BE 6 Pack Two, Mahindra XEV 9e Pack Two Price

Model Battery Ex-Showroom Price** BE 6 Pack Two 59 kWh INR 21.90 Lakh* 79 kWh INR 23.50 Lakh* XEV 9e Pack Two 59 kWh INR 24.90 Lakh* 79 kWh INR 26.50 Lakh*

Mahindra BE 6 Pack Two, Mahindra XEV 9e Pack Two Specifications and Features

Both battery options come comprehensively equipped with Mahindra’s advanced technology suite, including a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system with Dolby Atmos, a full glass roof, Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (Level 2 ADAS), the triple-screen wide cinemascope in XEV 9e, and race-ready Digital Cockpit in BE 6 — seamlessly blending innovation, safety, and modern luxury.

In addition, Mahindra is enriching BE 6 Pack Two with the premium sage leatherette interiors from Pack Three, complemented by an elegant ivory roof finish to further enhance the cabin’s spacious and sophisticated feel. All waiting customers will have the opportunity to upgrade their bookings to the new Pack Two 79 kWh variant if desired, reaffirming Mahindra’s commitment to delivering flexibility and customer choice. Hero Vida VX2 Electric Scooter Launched in India With Battery-as-a-Service Subscription; Check Prices of Each Variant, Specifications and Features.

Starting from INR 21.90 Lakh, Pack Two underscores Mahindra’s promise to democratise premium electric mobility while staying true to its design and technology leadership. Supported by Mahindra’s robust service network spanning over 300 locations across India, customers can drive with complete peace of mind, anywhere the road takes them.

