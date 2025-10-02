New Delhi, October 2: Mahindra Last Mile Mobility has retained its leadership in the electric commercial vehicle space for September 2025, building on a consistent lead for the last three fiscal years. Through early bets on electrification — especially in the L5 category — MLMML began its L5 EV journey as early as 2018, paving the way for other legacy OEMs as well as start-ups.

MLMML is India's No.1 commercial EV manufacturer boasting a fleet of electric vehicles like the Treo, Zor Grand, e-Alfa, Treo Yaari, Treo Zor and Mahindra ZEO 4-wheeler.

The Impact of Our Electrification Efforts Is Clear:

1- MLMML sold more than 12,500 commercial EVs in September 2025 contributing significantly to increasing EV penetration.

2- Electrification was at ~32% YTD in the L5 category.

3- Despite the influx of competition from emerging as well as established 3W companies in the L5M EV category, which features passenger e-autos, MLMML commands an impressive ~43.3% market share

4- MLMML’s market share overall in all L5 3W EVs in September is 43.1% – making us the commercial EV leader

5- We had a 51% growth vs last year for the same quarter with respect to our commercial EVs.

6- Cumulatively MLMML has sold more than 2.85 lakh EVs till date. Out of this, the last 1 lakh units were sold in just 13 months showing the immense appreciation our EVs have amongst customers

Despite intensifying competition, Mahindra stands tall due to its technologically advanced customer-centric products. These focus on the performance, comfort and profitability of our customers. Mahindra's wide dealer and service networks help customers with easy access to both sales as well as aftersales.

8- Our innovative UDAY NXT program with a host of benefits including Rs 20 Lakh accidental insurance, helps customers with a representation when they become marginalised.

