MG Motor India British finally launched the much anticipated MG Hector Plus SUV in the country. Launched in India at a starting price of Rs 13.48 lakh, the 6-seater Hector comes in six variants across three trims - Super, Smart & Sharp. The SUV was initially showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 this February. It was expected to arrive in the Indian market earlier this year, but due to coronavirus crisis, the launch got postponed. The bookings for the Hector SUV are already open via online or offline modes with a down payment of Rs 50,000. LIVE News Updates: MG Hector Plus SUV Launched in India at Rs 13.48 Lakh; Prices, Features, Bookings, Variants & Specifications.

Mechanically, the newly launched Hector Plus SUV is offered with a choice of three engine options - the 1.5-litre turbo petrol, the 1.5-litre mild-hybrid and the 2.0-litre diesel. The petrol mill along with mild hybrid setup produces a maximum power of 141 bhp & 250 Nm of peak torque. The unit is mated with 6-speed DCT & 6-speed manual (hybrid). The diesel engine makes 168 bhp, 350Nm torque & comes paired with 6-speed manual transmission.

All-New 6-Seater MG Hector Plus SUV (Photo Credits: MG Motor India)

Coming to the exteriors, MG Hector Plus SUV gets a new gloss black grille design with LED DRLs, new LED headlamps, front & rear skid plates, floating light turn indicator, roof rails, side body cladding, dual-tone alloy wheels, shark fin antenna, rear spoiler, LED taillights & more. On the interior side, the Hector Plus SUV gets smoked sepia brown leather upholstery, eight ambient lightings, leather-wrapped steering wheel, 10.4-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system, i-smart connectivity with 55 features.

MG Hector Plus Prices (Photo Credits: MG Motors India)

For safety, the SUV is equipped with 6 airbags, ABS, EBD, Brake Assist, ESP, traction control, Hill hold control, speed warning alert, reverse parking & front parking sensors, rear defogger, electric parking brake (DCT only) & much more.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 13, 2020 01:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).