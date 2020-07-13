MG Motor India will be launching the six-seater Hector Plus SUV today in the country. Watch this space for updates from the launch event.

MG Hector Plus will be officially launched in the Indian market today, after much delay caused by the Coronavirus pandemic. The carmaker will be announcing the prices for the SUV today through a virtual event because of the obvious reasons for COVID-19. The launch event will commence at 12:30 pm IST. The event will be streamed online via the official YouTube channel along with social media accounts. The carmaker is already taking bookings for the six-seater Hector SUV, which made its first public appearance at the Auto Expo 2020. MG Hector Plus Launching Today in India; Watch Live Streaming & Online Telecast of MG’s New SUV Launch Event.

The interested customers can also book the SUV online by simply heading to the official website. The new Hector Plus SUV will be seen in three trims- Super, Smart & Sharp. It will be offered in six body colour - Candy White, Glaze Red, Starry Black, Burgundy Red, Aurora Silver and Starry Sky Blue.

All-New 6-Seater MG Hector Plus SUV (Photo Credits: MG Motor India)

The Hector Plus SUV will be offered with several premium features and attractive styling elements like glossy black grille, LED DRLs, LED headlamps, floating side indicator light, shark fin antenna, roof rails, redesigned front and rear bumpers, LED taillights and more.

Feature-wise, the SUV will be offered with smoked sepia brown leather interiors. It comes with features like a 360-degree camera, panoramic sunroof, all LED lighting, front and rear parking sensors, powered tail-gate with swipe function and second-row seats with recline and slide function.

MG Hector Plus SUV Rear (Photo Credits: MG Motor India)

As far as the mechanicals go, the Hector Plus will be made available in three engine options - 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor, 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid motor and 2.0-litre diesel motor. The 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid variant and 2.0-litre diesel variant will be mated with a six-speed manual gearbox, while the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit will get a DCT unit.