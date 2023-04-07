Mumbai, April 07: Owing to growing safety concerns and death threats he has been receiving, Bollywood actor Salman Khan recently acquired a fully bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV. His first bulletproof car was a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado SUV, which he routinely uses for a variety of purposes. This is his second such vehicle.

High-profile individuals, such as celebrities, politicians, and CEOs frequently drive bulletproof vehicles as a safety precaution against potential assaults. Salman Khan Death Threat Letter: Crime Branch Team Leaves From Residence of Actor After He and His Father Salim Khan Receive Threat.

Know All About This Bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV:

The high-end Nissan Patrol is the SUV that represents the firm and is powered by a powerful 5.6-liter V8 petrol engine. The highest output of this potent engine is 405 horsepower, and its maximum torque is 560 Nm. The engine is coupled with a rear-locking differential, a seven-speed automatic gearbox, and a four-wheel drive system that is standard. In addition to the V8 engine, this model is also sold in the UAE market with a smaller 4.0-liter V6 petrol engine.

The Nissan Patrol, which made its debut in 1951 and has since gone through six generations, is regarded as a tough, body-on-frame SUV that is noted for its toughness. The Patrol's current version has been on the market in other countries since 2010 and had a considerable facelift in late 2019 that includes a revised front end.

The SUV has plenty of room for all three rows of seating thanks to its length of almost 5 metres and width of about 2 metres. The Magnite SUV, which competes with well-known vehicles like the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Hyundai Venue, is one of the few cars Nissan provides in the Indian market.

In the near future, the company also intends to release new SUVs like the X-Trail. It is important to keep in mind, though, that India does not currently offer the Patrol SUV, which is Nissan's flagship model. Salman Khan Death Threats: Security Beefed Up Outside Actor's Residence in Mumbai's Bandra; Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar, and Rohit Garg Booked.

Price of Nissan’s Luxury SUV

In the UAE market, the Nissan Patrol SUV is a very well-liked and often used vehicle. The beginning price of this car is AED 206,000, which is roughly close to Rs 45.89 lakh in the Indian market, even though it is not yet available for purchase in India.

