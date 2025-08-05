New Delhi, August 5: Triumph is reportedly preparing to launch its latest bike, the Triumph Thruxton 400, in India on August 6, 2025. The upcoming model is said to share some elements with the brand’s existing 400 cc bike lineup, particularly the Speed 400. Ahead of the official reveal, the motorcycle has already been spotted fully camouflaged at dealer locations.

The Thruxton 400 is said to strengthen Triumph's expanding 400 cc lineup in India. Once launched, it will become part of a range of bikes like Speed T4, Speed 400, Scrambler 400X, and the newly launched Scrambler 400 XC. The bike has reportedly been spotted in a dual-tone finish, featuring a yellow and silver colour combination. The Triumph Thruxton 400 price in India is expected to be around INR 2.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

Triumph Thruxton 400 Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the Triumph Thruxton 400 is a cafe racer-style motorcycle with a distinctive styling look. It is likely to feature a semi-fairing at the front, which extends to the lower part of the fuel tank. The bike is said to come with a longer fuel tank, a circular LED headlamp with integrated LED DRLs, and a new LED tail light.

The Thruxton 400 may be equipped with a semi-digital instrument console, paired with an analogue tachometer for a traditional touch. The motorcycle is expected to come with 17-inch alloy wheels and may feature USD telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock at the rear. It could offer disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS support.

As per a report of Bikewale, the Triumph Thruxton 400 is expected to use the same 398cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine seen in other models in the lineup. The bike is likely to deliver 39.5bhp and 37.5Nm of peak torque, and might be paired with a six-speed transmission.

