Haitian rapper Citizen Schraider has accomplished so much that if his handwork should suddenly become the topic of conversation, you'd be hard pressed to pick exactly where to start from real name Schraider Romalli Michel, he was born on September 16, 1996 in Petit-Goâve Haiti.

In an era where a large chunk of musical content is not authentic, Citizen Schraider writes his music all by himself and focuses majorly on expressing relatable stories through his music. Recently, he also opened his own record label (SMG) Schraider Music Group and plans to bring more artists on board to collaborate and create some wonderful music.

Music has changed tremendously over the years. However, one might argue that it has lost some of its diversity and poetic nature. Internationally acclaimed Haitian musician Citizen Schraider plans to bring some of that back.

Citizen Schraider is surely making his way to fame. his talent and outspokenness couldn’t stay unnoticed as he traveled the country while searching for the spark that would later dominate his work. Schraider Romalli Michel, aka Citizen Schraider, is not only a rapper but also a successful Fashionista. His hypnotizing brown eyes and charming smile are what instantly draw people’s attention to his music.

Any hip hop artist goes through trials and tribulations, especially if they’re independent. Lack of industry experience sets young independent artists for a tricky time. However, Citizen Schraider started to build his name within the industry.

Citizen Schraider began his run in the late 2018 with “Pa Rive” the Audio was produced by GHERAH, hitting the mainstream in 2019 with the freestyle “24Ba.” He's stayed there for a couple moths dropping teaser after teaser after teaser on his Instagram account, becoming Haiti's most loved, and most envied rapper in the process.

Schraider has had an amazing run, and it doesn't look like he's stopping any time soon.