“The graft is often bred into is as teens and into young adulthood, we are told to work as hard as we can to provide for ourselves, for families and a week holiday once a year”, said the founder of JKMT, Javed Khan.

The 22-year-old is the owner of the multimillion-dollar portfolio. Javed Khan managed to master the art of trading with a specialization in NFX market.

Javed lived in Hackney East London, his father was a mini-cab driver and he lost his three friends to knife crime, before the age of 18.

Due to his father’s entrepreneurial spirit, he believed that there is more in life.

He was studying BTec in Science and had dreams of University and a 9-5 job in the business sector. The London craze of trading began when Javed watched the film “The Wolf of Wall Street”.

He was working at Dominos while he was in college. He invested his savings of £1000 in the first go. He lost it all in a matter of hours but he knew he could find success with this.

By the next time, he was addicted to the excitement of trading, he invested £10k from his father’s life savings for his University. He lost it all again.

Javed then saw changes in his father’s behaviour. Also, his teachers told him, he wouldn’t be accepted into University with this attendance record. He realised that there is a need to sharpen up and he needs to prove himself worthy.

Javed became more aware and started to pay his father every time he received a paycheck from Dominos. Also, he deposited a small amount in his trading account.

In a few months, he was able to transform his finances and his father’s belief in him.

By the end of 2016, he cleared all his debt.

According to recent statistics, 80% of all day traders quit within the first two years, with nearly 40% day trading for only one month and only 7% remaining after five years.

Javed made over £352,000.00 profit in his first year of trading. He moved to Dubai in 2019. He plans to share his knowledge and experience with millennials. Also, he looks forward to improving his multimillion-dollar portfolio. Javed wants to expand his investment into the real estate market too. "I believed the worst risk you can take when it comes to making money is by not taking any risks at all, That leap of faith to get you into a new world you haven’t discovered before. People say that the sky is the limit, But there are footsteps on the moon. I took that risk, that leap of faith.” Javed remarked.

In 2020, he bought a Bentley Continental GT and a 4 bedroom villa in the city of Dubai. From going in debt, dropping out of college, living in a council house to clearing the debt, building a life in Dubai, he says, “The journey has been incredible.”