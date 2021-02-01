Project Management has now become everyday action point for almost all organizations. Whether you are an entrepreneur or employed in a small or large organization, you can hardly become successful in your career without project management skills. A project management designation after your name speaks a lot about your commitment towards success. Employers value certified practitioners who can handle projects well and thus drive growth of their organizations.

Project management certifications have become important feature of successful professionals. Project management certifications are often associated with increased salary or accelerated growth in career. For job-seekers and fresh graduates, the importance of project management credential is no less! Let’s list down some leading project management certifications that you may consider:

PMP – PROJECT MANAGEMENT PROFESSIONAL

PMP certification from Project Management Institute (PMI) is undeniably the most popular project management credential. You can sit for the PMP exam if you meet any one of the following two entry routes:

Entry Route A

A secondary degree (high school diploma or global equivalent) PLUS 7,500 hours’ experience of leading and directing projects PLUS 35 hours of project management education

OR

Entry Route B

Four-year degree PLUS 4,500 hours’ experience of leading and directing projects PLUS 35 hours of project management education

Details about PMP can be found in PMI website: https://www.pmi.org/

PRINCE2

PRINCE2 certifications are recognized globally. PRINCE2 has two levels: Foundation Level and Practitioners Level. There are no pre-requisite to sit for PRINCE2 Foundation Level exam. In order to sit for PRINCE2 Practitioner exam, you must have already completed PRINCE2 Foundation / equivalent certification.

Details about PRINCE2 are available at AXELOS website: https://www.axelos.com/

CPM – CERTIFIED PROJECT MANAGER

CPM certification is administered by IPMA. For CPM certification, candidate needs to have a minimum of three years’ experience as a project manager within projects of moderate complexity, or a minimum of three years’ experience in a responsible project management role assisting the project manager in complex projects.

Details about CPM credential are available in IPMA website: https://www.ipma.world/

ChPP – CHARTERED PROJECT PROFESSIONAL

ChPP credential is administered and awarded by APM – the chartered body for project management. ChPP is for anyone having a proven track record delivering projects, programmes, portfolios or a key control or enabling function. In addition, the candidate must have up-to-date knowledge of current practices while being actively involved in the project profession.

Details about ChPP are available in APM website: https://www.apm.org.uk/

CPMA – CERTIFIED PROJECT MANAGEMENT ANALYST

CPMA designation is administered and awarded by IQN – the global body for professional certifications. IQN has certified over 10,000 individuals in different domains, including project management. You can sit for the CPMA exam if you meet any one of the following two entry routes:

Entry Route A

HND/ Associate Degree/ Bachelor Degree/ equivalent PLUS 1-Year work experience

OR

Entry Route B

High School Diploma/ GCSE/ global equivalent PLUS 2-Year work experience

Details about CPMA designation are available in IQN website: https://www.iqnglobal.com