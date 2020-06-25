If you have been to a party in Cancun, chances are it was a Shah event. Event Management is defined as "the application of project management to the creation and development of large scale events." That is a simplified definition of what Shah Entertainment delivers on a consistent basis. As we all know the world is forever altering before our very eyes, technological advancements are being made at an ever increasing velocity. Many industries have been modernized, "event management" is no different, it has been forced to engage with the new age of consumerism, on their terms. This means engaging with an audience through the proper social media channels, knowing your millennial clientele, where their attention is directed and market accordingly. Quenching their insatiable thirst for pop culture icons is the primary deliverable in this industry. Sourcing talent that is both relevant and highly auspicious is a decision making ability that is required to foresee the best possible return on investment. Managing an event also means romanticizing the brand, consistently appealing to the target audience, devising a concept for the event, substantial logistical planning, coordinating the various technical aspects and making all those pieces interact with each other seamlessly. Event Management is much like an orchestra, with Shahab Shapourifar as the conductor. With over a decade of dominance his company Shah Entertainment has become the leader of event management in South Eastern Mexico.

Shah Entertainment is based out of the beautiful city of Cancun Mexico and is owned by a well-known name within the music industry, the founder and acting CEO Shahab Shapourifar. “Shah” is a moniker that stuck and eventually became the company name. Born in Iran, raised in Canada, he is now living the dream in Mexico. His company coins itself as the “numero uno” event management company for enlisting international artists, venue selection, coordinating the execution of large scale events and providing the PR and marketing campaigns to bring it all together. He attests that the secret of their agency's success is by focusing on how their patrons will experience the event and planning accordingly. "MUSIC IS OUR PASSION" and anyone who is passionate about music will enjoy a Shah event. Mr Shah was committed to achieving success within the music industry from a very young age. Through determination and passion he made a name for himself in the music industry when he arrived in Cancun in 2003, he worked tirelessly to become a skilled music producer. That was the foot he squeezed in the door, and it became the foundation for his empire.

It didn’t take very long for Shah to establish a network, he began hosting his own parties and became the proverbial King of Spring Break. Shah earned those laurels by hosting over 350 spring break parties over a 14 year period in the hottest nightclubs, luxury hotels and various Mexican spring break destinations. Spring Break in Cancun would not be the same without Shah’s curation, his influence will be felt after he has long retired. He introduced the peninsula to icons that resonated with the spring break and tourist clientele alike. By being raised in North American pop culture Shah was in a unique position to know who would draw the biggest crowds for his events. By leveraging his network and keen eye for talent it wasn't long before his parties became a staple in every spring breakers itinerary. Shah entertainment's brand recognition has become so powerful in Cancun that Shah is now synonymous with Spring Break itself.

With 14 years of experience, Shah Entertainment has successfully become the number one booking agency in south-eastern Mexico. The company has the business acumen, technical expertise and practical knowledge of the market. Shah Shapourifar has expanded the company to Mexico, Canada and the United States and has hired top tier talent required to continue to scale his business internationally. With a highly recognizable brand the PR machine employed by the company is one of the best in the continent.

Shah Entertainment has worked with the biggest names in entertainment, ranging from Marc Anthony, Romeo Santos, Jon Bon Jovi, Lil Jon, Pitbull, J Balvin, Maluma, Daddy Yankee, Nicky Jam, Tiesto, Martin Garrix, The Chainsmokerws, Marshmelllo, Steve Aoki, Lil Pump, Tyga, Snoop Dogg, Avicii, Kim Kardashian, Kevin Hart, etc.

Over the years, Shah Entertainment has garnered the respect of audiences from all over the world, as locals and tourists in the Yucatan peninsula consume everything that has the Shah Entertainment stamp of approval. The relationship with their clients is based on trust, if you are going to a Shah event, you know you are going to be entertained and that consumer confidence makes all the difference in this industry.