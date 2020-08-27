The travel industry has been hit big time by the coronavirus pandemic because of restricted international travel. While nobody had anticipated social distancing was in store for us in 2020, various resorts around the world are now prepared for the "new normal". Even adult, nude resorts like Hedonism II, Jamaica, Temptation Cancun Resort and Desire Riviera Maya Pearl Resort in Mexico have rolled out safety policies that are both seductive and safe. They have reopened new protocols that include having clothes optional but mask mandatory due to COVID-19. Nearly 100 Nudists Test Positive for COVID-19 At France's Cap d'Agde, Famous Naturist Resort.

Temptation's new policy is labelled "Sexy & Sanitized" and Desire is branding the initiative as "Seductive & Sanitized." Hedonism II, the clothing-optional, adults-only, all-inclusive resort has been having guests over with new “Party Safely” policy. The iconic nude resorts are working towards making the stay fun and safe at the same time. Kevin Levee, general manager of Hedonism II, said in a statement to travelpulse.com that the resort undertook “preparations and consulting with local and international organizations to make sure our enhanced safety measures are up to the highest standards. … (We) are confident that the iconic Hedonism II experience will shine through, even if it’s with some adjustments.”

The new policies include mandatory social distancing in all common areas like the lobby, restaurants, bars, and pools etc. They have also incorporated Temperature checks with infrared sensors. Self-service at buffets have been stopped and no personal protective equipment will be made available to each guest. Of course, masks are mandatory. It is important that these resorts execute these safety policies well especially in the light of recent events that saw world's largest 'nudist' resort become COVID-19 hotspot soon after hundreds of people tested positive for coronavirus. The resort, Cap d'Agde Naturist Village, is famous for following the "clothing optional" guidelines and attracts about 40,000 people on any given day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 27, 2020 03:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).