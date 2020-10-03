The economy has been deeply affected by the coronavirus pandemic that different sectors are coming up with various coping mechanisms to deal with the situations. Especially the hospitality sector has been affected severely and amongst the sector too, a swingers hotel is enforcing a "no sex" policy to stay open amid complaints and survive in the current testing situations. A hotel called the Xtasia Swingers and Fetish Club, located on the High Street in West Bromwich that finally opened amid the corona situation since July 4 is adopting a "no sex" policy to fight the current situation. This comes after a complaint was made about the XXX venue to the local council addressed to deputy council leader Maria Crompton. The letter raised concerns after the area saw an increase in infections from 106.3 cases per 100,000 people.

Xtasia Swingers and Fetish Club, located on the High Street in West Bromwich, has been open since July 4 after closing briefly during the coronavirus lockdown. But it recently received complaints from locals after the area saw an increase in infections from 106.3 cases per 100,000 people, BirminghamLive reports. One letter, which was sent to Sandwell council, said: "Are you, as I am, deeply concerned about the high risk of Covid -19 transmission at the adult events being held at the Xstasia Swingers complex in your area? "A household ban is in force in Sandwell and yet this venue appears to be opening seven days a week with no apparent restrictions on who attends and from what areas! I am all for keeping the economy afloat, but at what cost to life? Surely, there must be genuine concern about the higher than acceptable risk of infection and distribution of the virus through attendees at these premises. Despite claiming to be 'social events' only, attendees to sex encounter establishments will act intentionally in a very different way from those that might attend a regular bar or restaurant, with scant regard for social distancing and making the rule of six unmanageable.

They further said, "Customers attending a regular bar, will do so with family and friends with whom they are familiar and have made advance arrangements to attend together and securely within a group of no more than six people. Those attending a swinger’s club will do so as individual households. Their sole intention is to seek out people with whom to be in close contact, either on-premises or in hotel rooms. Exponentially, increasing the risk of contracting and transmitting the virus within the community."

Even adult, nude resorts like Hedonism II, Jamaica, Temptation Cancun Resort and Desire Riviera Maya Pearl Resort in Mexico have rolled out safety policies that are both seductive and safe. They have reopened new protocols that include having clothes optional but mask mandatory due to COVID-19. Nearly 100 Nudists Test Positive for COVID-19 At France's Cap d'Agde, Famous Naturist Resort. Temptation's new policy is labelled "Sexy & Sanitized" and Desire is branding the initiative as "Seductive & Sanitized." Hedonism II, the clothing-optional, adults-only, all-inclusive resort has been having guests over with new “Party Safely” policy.

