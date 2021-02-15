"Well, I would begin by quoting a simple statistic regarding my initiative. Despite, the rate of a successful marriage for women in their 40's is believed to be as low as 4% these days, about 70% of our clients have observed some major changes in their relationships. Moreover, it has been almost five years since we have been practicing this, and there has not been a single report where the client didn't notice a positive impact of our venture on their lives.

Meeting Akiko Sugimura offering counseling sessions, group courses and individual consultations, including long-term courses on partnership, marriage, self-actualization, and entrepreneurial support.

The significant portion of Akiko’s clients is women in their late twenties to early forties. Many of them are in known professions such as doctors, nurses, pharmacists, CAs, actresses, artists, and executives of some listed companies., who in general aim to improve their lifestyles, marriages and QOL as a woman.

We sit with Akiko to explore her drive, vision and goal for her venture.

Could you please tell us why you started this venture?

"Taking a step back, being patient and humble at all times has been considered virtues for a pretty long time in Japan. Kids are taught to behave themselves and follow the rules, both at schools and homes. Undoubtedly, these are major disciplinary acts, but it is important to reckon that these practices often prevent "self-disclosure."

Speaking from personal experience, I have discovered that every time women ponder over their marriage life, or building up their families in the near future, they hardly ever think about "themselves," or their goals. I genuinely feel that realizing what you really want in your life is exceptionally pivotal.

Be clear about your life ambitions and dreams from the very beginning. "Knowing yourself" first is essential, and that's exactly what I wanted to convey to the generation out there.

The primary reason why I am into this activity is because I firmly believe that each one of us have the ability to develop an axis of "me." This axis is flexible and accommodating according to the prevailing times. This also implies that we can't just create a cycle of happiness for ourselves, but even for those around us."

That's a valuable piece of information. Could you share some of the significant obstacles that you had to overcome while working on this project?

"If emotions are everything you focus on, you would lose sight of the true essence. Emotion is merely an illusion as it is created based on our past experiences. They aren't facts or figures, but just some feelings we develop regarding a person or a place. That's it.

Some people think emotions are who they are in real, which isn't the case. Getting dominated by emotions, such people often lose sight of the reality, their true nature and I believe that at such point, it's essential to look at the time axis on a much larger scale of life. Sometimes, a bird's eye view of your life is important. Indeed, it might be challenging to practice frequently, but I try incorporating it into my training."

What advice do you have for people who want to experience your efforts?

Well, I just want to say that you are the sole individual responsible for your happiness and success. It's just your efforts which determine what your future would look like. You want to be famous, want a car, and want to marry or want to be happy, whatever it is that you want, get it

yourself! Change your habits, environments and lifestyles. Change how your minds work, build up your relationships as these are the only ways that could make your dreams come true.

That's so motivating. What kind of changes do you think your initiative will bring to people?

"I believe my initiative would develop self-confidence and self-assurance to people who have lower levels of self-esteem and self-worth. You would be relaxed and, actually, start enjoying your life. You'd gladly communicate with people around you, and improve your existing relationships. Happiness, peace and trust would be the words you would use to define your married life. Feel the joy of loving and being loved.

Not only would our venture enhance your relationships, but it would also make you feel happier and more grateful for the blessing you have been showered with. You would realize your goals and endeavor to achieve them."

That's absolutely amazing. So, what are your present goals?

"Systematizing and spreading a simple method like "Kommari" which would help people foster their minds, nurture themselves, and simultaneously develop healthy partnerships is what I aim for. I will be delighted if my efforts are able to enhance one's confidence and communication. I

just want to spread happiness all around the world, where each one of us has a broad smile woven permanently on own faces."

I must say that I am very much impressed by your initiative. I wish nothing but the best for your future ventures. It was great having this conversation with you.

Thank you for being here with us today!