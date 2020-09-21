The ability to be successful and altruistic at the same time is rare and uncommon. Shubham Saini is one such person, overflowing with expertise, who is extremely accomplished and also benevolent. He is just 20 years of age and has recently made a huge donation of Rupees 20 lakhs to various funds and trusts working towards the welfare of the downtrodden during the Coronavirus pandemic. This is highlighted especially because he's young, he's successful AND he believes in giving back to society. Here is his excellent story:

Shubham started working in companies and firms and excelled in management at a very young age. Soon after he opened his own firm and with his expertise and talent, he is today the owner of more than ten firms out of which M/s SR MALAKAR is the most prominent one. He is an entrepreneur who has bloomed to an extent that he became the top income tax payer in the year 2018/19. Shubham's garage flaunts more than twenty luxury cars which he humbly owns and relishes.

With time, he expanded his business and its reach and ventured into the construction and event management industries and achieved victory in these fields too. At present, Shubham Saini owns more than sixty construction vehicles. Shubham's message to society is that strength is the single most important factor that changes destinies. When asked about what he would say to the budding entrepreneurs, he says "My advice to everyone who is starting a business is to always begin with a clear intention. If there's no clarity, the business won't run and before long you'll be demotivated. Think about yourself and what pleases you instead of listening to people who discourage at every step. Set clear boundaries and don't let negativity enter your space."

Shubham Saini has a strong standing approach towards charity which he feels makes him a morally more upright and satisfied person. It gives him immense pleasure to share with the society what he has earned and will continue to earn. In his words, "Generosity has to be selfless. It has to come with heart, only then does it reach others." Shubham is an extremely cordial person and loves being inside a positive space. He aspires to be a politician in the near future because of his passion to serve and lead people.

Shubham Saini is an exemplary businessman from whom most budding entrepreneurs draw inspiration and insight from.

Instagram handle:

Facebook: