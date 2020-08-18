The DMV music scene has been home to a diverse mix of artists and creatives. The nation’s capital is most commonly lauded for its unique Go-Go music scene but has also served as an area of significant development and exposure for dynamic R&B and Hip hop acts.

One of these such groups is none other than female R&B trio Main Girl. Deja B, previously a member of Mary J Blige’s girl group “Just Us” joined the group in 2013 and developed her first long term experiences in pursuing a career in music.

“Main girl was some of the most fun and epic times of my life.” Said the singer. “I appreciate all my girls, all the groups and everything experienced. I’ve learned so much along the way and developed so much love for my sisters and keep every memory close.”

After the group’s end, The singer found herself searching for the right way forward to continue achieving her dreams. “I found it difficult to figure out who I was as a solo artist. I decided to just follow my intuition and be myself.. really hone in on my sound and make sure my work really had Deja in it. Today I feel confident in the music I’m creating and preparing to share with the world.”

Jump cut to today, Deja is hard at work preparing her debut solo release thru Roc Nation’s Equity Distribution label.

“I feel so grateful.” Deja insisted. “I’m honored to be apart of a company built from such a legendary brand. It’s a step in a much bigger direction and an opportunity to grow and still maintain control of my creativity. I’m more motivated now then ever to bring my best to the table.”

The upcoming project, “Open The Door” is a four track EP complete with sultry mid-tempos, ferocious melodies and aggressive up-tempo dance anthems. The message is clear, Deja B is inviting you into her world with all of its complexities, if you accept the invitation.

“I wrote and recorded the entire project in my bedroom. Just me and my red wine (laughs). I worked with some dope producers on this one: Mook Beatz, Lelynd Darkes and jaydot. They gave me their best and I think it translates really well when you listen thru. The combination of their production and Yellow Tail Cabernet brought out a lot of different elements of Deja B (laughs).”

As she prepares for the initial release of her debut project, she’s continuing to assist other creatives with setting their musical tones. “I’ve written for other artists for years.” She explained. “I love it just as much as I do performing. I recently launched Clarity (@heartheclarity) to assist creatives with vocal production and distinguishing their sounds. I’m preparing now to work with a new artist named ‘Ellujai’ he’s 17 years old and crazy talented. There’s nothing like that moment when you’re working with someone and you both realize you’ve created something special. I live for that.”

Deja B’s “Open The Door” is available August 21st across all platforms thru EQ Distro. Follow her on Instagram (@alwaysdejab) for more updates.