Most people have a lot of potential inside of them. The problem is they let limiting beliefs sabotage their ability to accomplish the goals and objectives they have for themselves. It is also the reason why 9 out of 10 entrepreneurs end up running small businesses that fail within the first year.

Joey Wilder is an entrepreneur who realized this problem early on in his career. In 2015, Wilder started his own baking company called “The Protein Co.” With only $33 to his name, he used that money to turn his business into a profitable multi six-figure company in only nine months. About two years after that, in 2018, Wilder sold the company for an undisclosed valuation.

“After I sold my company, many entrepreneurs and acquaintances in my network were intrigued in the steps I took to scale & sell,” said Wilder. “I was always humbled to share my insights and hard lessons learned. After peeling away the layers as to what actually made my business successful. It honestly came down to my habits and routines. Those are what carried me through on days when motivation lacked. As an entrepreneur sometimes we need to do more of what needs to be done and less of what feels good.”

Wilder developed a community of heart-led leaders who assist clients with the concept of developing highly effective habits to create a fully expressed and aligned lifestyle. The name of the community is “The Habit Initiative.” The Habit Initiative utilizes modalities of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Peak Performance Coaching, and Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) to name a few. Essentially, they help individuals replace bad habits with highly effective habits, to create lasting change.

“We want our clients to find fulfillment in both their professional lives as well as their personal lives,” said Wilder. “Some of our clients are ordinary working-class people, and others are successful entrepreneurs. The goal of The Habit Initiative is to help people overcome these obstacles and build positive habits for themselves to achieve their goals.”

Wilder recently published a book on Amazon entitled “Smile, Be Happy!” It depicts the principles he used in his own entrepreneurial endeavors that allowed him to scale up his business and sell it for a considerable profit. The reception of the book has been excellent, according to the positive comments and multiple 5-star reviews that were left on its Amazon product page.

“Sometimes, all it takes is a good smile to uplift your mood and emotional wellbeing,” said Wilder. “My book goes into detail about why smiling can make you a healthier person and help you feel less stress and more relaxed. It is essentially the first step in changing your life. After that, I would encourage people to join The Habit Initiative and learn to change more of their self-limiting habits.”

Wilder is based out of San Diego, California. Before starting “The Protein Co.,” he worked as a Fitness Coordinator for Hardcore Fitness and as a Fitness Manager for 24-Hour Fitness in the San Diego area.

