Suzuki Motorcycle India Recorded 5.7% Growth in Sales During FY2019-20

BS6 Suzuki Access 125 Scooter Revealed (Photo Credits: Suzuki India)

Suzuki Motorcycle India on Thursday officially announced that it has concluded the fiscal year on a positive note by recording a growth of 5.7 percent in comparison the previous fiscal year. Suzuki Motor Corporation's subsidiary cumulatively sold 7,90,397 vehicles in FY2019-20 to 7,47,506 vehicles sold in the corresponding period last year. The two-wheeler manufacturer sold 40,636 units including domestic as well as exports till March 22, 2020. The company decided to halt the production at its facility to comply with the government's directives to contain the novel Coronavirus Pandemic. Additionally, the company sold 33,930 units in the domestic market for March 2020. Coronavirus Impact: Tata Motors Sales Drop By 84 Percent.

Suzuki Motorcycle India, MD, Koichiro Hirao mentioned that the management is very much pleased as the company has concluded the financial year on a positive note by bagging a 5.7 percent amid the Coronavirus Pandemic. India's head attributed the growth recorded to the dealers for their determination and support they received from them during these tough times.

The company confirmed that its foremost priority is ensuring the health and safety of the employees, stakeholders and customers. As the entire is currently fights the Pandemic by shuttering their operations and taking precautionary measures.

The FY2019-20 marked company's entry into the quarter-litre space with the introduction of the Suzuki Gixxer 250 series. The series offered better performance with Suzuki Oil Cooling System (SOCS) that is designed especially for the Indian market. The two-wheeler manufacturer also introduced numerous product across categories including all-new Access 125 BS6 that has received a decent response from the Indian market.