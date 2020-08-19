Superheroes live among us, often in disguise. Nurses, doctors, dental and healthcare professionals work tirelessly to take care of us, but rarely do they stop to think about their own needs during 12+ hour shifts. As a nursing or medical student, professionals are preparing for a job that revolves around taking care of others, but they don’t stop to worry about their own comfort.

At the end of the day, you need to be at your best in order to give your best. For New York dentist Tiffany Sudre, that meant fixing a major headache for professionals in her field - uncomfortable cold conditions at work. She found herself freezing every day in the scrubs she wore or overheating from adding bulky layers underneath. When Tiffany couldn’t find a better solution, she launched Silver Lining Scrubs to give healthcare professionals like her own dental team a comfortable, stylish way to stay warm.

After testing out her designs on her coworkers, she’s found enthusiastic clients around the country during her first year of business, as healthcare professionals who try Silver Lining Scrubs enjoy a more stylish fit and better-lined workwear to keep them warm at work.

Supporting the healthcare workers who help improve our lives

While working as a full-time dentist, Dr. Tiffany Sudre realized how uncomfortable she was every day, trying to layer up underneath her scrubs just to keep warm. This dentist turned entrepreneur saw an opportunity and created a fashionable new line of comfortable, lined scrubs to keep her colleagues warm at work. But not just any lining material would do, Dr. Sudre wanted only the best for the healthcare industry professionals who works tirelessly to care for others.

The result, Silver Lining Scrubs are luxuriously lined with the softest, breathable materials to keep professionals warm in the office, hospital, or at home. For the next generation of nurses and doctors studying to join the workforce, Dr. Sudre knew a next-generation scrub design and new materials was needed. She designed a comfortable yoga waistband in lieu of the usual drawstring to improve fit and comfort for students and professionals on the go.

Fashionable scrubs for the next generation of healthcare professionals

Scrubs can get a bad rap for not being the most fashion-forward attire -- known for their boxy shape and paper-thin fabric. By offering a more tailored shape, Silver Lining Scrubs is trying to change that. After a successful first year, the company is adding men’s and tall sizes, more color choices and new Mandarin-collared and jogger-styled designs. Customers also feel good knowing that the company is a proud supporter of Operation Warm, helping keep kids warm with new winter coats. If you’re looking for comfortable new home, office or workwear, ditch the old boxy, flimsy scrubs before your next shift and add Silver Lining Scrubs to your wardrobe.