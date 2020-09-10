While most independent artists sit and wait for a label, manager, or a someone such as a pro athlete to grab them by the hand and take care of everything for them like their daddy, Tony decided to make his own way. Since the age of 14, Tony Marcus Fountain, aka Tony M Fountain, has been riding solo on his path to success. He started getting into music by participating in rap battles with his childhood friend Rico. He found his love for writing helped with some of his anger issues. After some persuasion from his peers, he decided to start his own studio and later magazine and entertainment news company as well as become an artist manager. Almost 9 years later, Tony has amassed over 200k followers across social platforms, and has established himself not only as a business owner but also as PR expert, writer, and producer.

Growing up in Gordon, Georgia made it challenging for Tony to get traction early on in his career. Gordon is riddled with poverty, and is a small country town far from the city and hip-hop lifestyle. But none of those factors could change what was meant to be.

He wanted to transform the name Now Entertainment into a sustainable business, even though many doubted his efforts.

"My motivation over the years has grown; my purpose and view of life has completely changed." Tony shares. "I am now focused on fulfilling my purpose of helping artists and entrepreneurs develop their brand."

For him, competition does not exist. Instead, what he cares about is what he has seen as a major barrier between the entry point and the finish line in the race; the fact that the average entrepreneur and DIY artist has no idea how to make a living from their craft.

Using his knowledge and experience, Tony built Now Entertainment Magazine and also his management company which helps independent artists and entrepreneurs get access to resources they otherwise would have to sign away their rights or overspend to attain. Tony is able to offer services that he had to scratch and claw to get.

Now Entertainment's push towards staying independent is an approach that is becoming more common. With independent artists like Hopsin and Russ paving the way for success without a label, the trend seems to continue.

For Tony, branding is very important. Aside from writing about subjects like entertainment, mental health, and activism, he often gives tips on LinkedIn, Entrepreneur mag, and Medium about building brands.

More details can be found at Now Entertainment’s Company Website: https://nowentertainment.net