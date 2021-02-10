Undeniably, many industries have changed after the COVID-19 pandemic grippled nations. Many things have been cancelled and we had to stay inside our houses to stop our invisible enemy from proliferating. In the business world, the lockdown protocols caused grave effects, to many it spelled bankruptcy and worst, closure. But among these, there are businessmen and women who have given their all and braved the odds, only to come out victorious from their struggle against this problem. And they are the ones we need to learn from. Here are top 10 Entrepreneurs we need to watch out for this year:

Grant Cardone

Grant is the bestselling author of The 10X Rule and founder of the 10X community, a worldwide support program that has helped thousands of people increase their productivity and results. He is also an entrepreneur who currently serves as the CEO of Cardone Capital, a company with over $1.9 million in properties and investments.

Grant also authored If You're Not First, You're Last, Sell or Be Sold, The Millionaire Booklet, The Closer's Survival Guide, Sell to Survive, and many others. He has also created multiple award-winning sales programs. Grant owns several multi-million dollar companies, which he operates from Miami Beach, Florida. He also serves as the CEO of Grant Cardone Sales Training and has served as a sales coach for over thirty years and counting.

Grant also started Cardone University and Grant Cardone TV, two endeavors that increase the trainer's reach by digitizing his programs and offering them to people on demand wherever they are in the world.

Brandon Hensinger

Brandon Hensinger, a quad-lingual, published serial entrepreneur, has been at the forefront of many innovative and life changing technologies in the reproductive health and genetic industry as the founder and CEO of Avrio Genetics. His ability to identify new markets and pivot to new opportunities was clearly demonstrated this year as he led his company through the COVID pandemic by launching Avrio’s pandemic division for COVID testing, Bio Testing Supplies and Bio Testing Labs, as well as by developing Avrio’s direct to consumer fertility division. His appetite for adventure has allowed him to build multiple international companies.

Property Daddy NYC

Combining an extraordinary range of experience in real estate with the highest level of customer service, Property Daddy NYC, has an impressive track record of delivering exceptional results for every client he serves. A resident of Manhattan, Property Daddy NYC focuses on luxury properties throughout the Manhattan area. He has a talent for quickly assessing a client's specific needs and presenting them with the full range of options available to suit both lifestyle and budget. Property Daddy NYC is also a social media trendsetter and uses these platforms to stay a leading entrepreneur in the New York real estate market.

Robert Cannon

Robert Cannon is the CEO of Cannon Wealth Solutions. Robert Cannon, AIFA® has more than three decades of experience working with affluent investors, businesses, and hedge funds across the United States. He is the creator of the Maverick investment system. The system places a key focus on creating lifetime income plans for retirement, and in doing so, Robert guides his clients through a very distinctive wealth management and investment process that is specifically designed for financially successful individuals, couples, and families.

Kevin Mullens

Kevin Mullens is an entrepreneur, author, and movie producer who specializes in empowering people by helping them reach their full potential and create legacy income. He has written multiple books, including his most recent, As It Is In Heaven, that provides transformational principles to help people discover and develop all that God has deposited in their lives.

As an empowerment specialist, Kevin uses his platform to move people beyond success to significance. He worked on the film, Canal Street, as executive producer. The film that came out in 2019 and earned a 92% fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Kevin Mullens is also a sports and entertainment business advisor for Aquarius Vision, a company that works with athletes and entertainers to set up investments and grow their financial portfolio.

Kevin's other books include Dissatisfied, Decisions Decide Destiny, More Than Enough, and Great Things Come to Those Who Take Action. Kevin has recently transitioned from being a top income earner within the MLM industry to co-ownership at Navan Global to continue his entrepreneurial revival.

Sukia Akiba

In this new millennium, women have been reshaping the world as we know it. Sukia Akiba is one such woman. Sukia has received numerous awards for her remarkable efforts. She received an Official Citation from her Massachusetts state senator for her extraordinary work in her community. She is an environmentalist and a social and political activist. Sukia has an MBA and a MS in Global Health Management from Brandeis University.

Sukia was not always the successful entrepreneur she is today. She went from struggling to just pay the rent to becoming a millionaire by the time she was 27 years old through real estate. Today she has amassed 31 properties all over the world in less than 10 years.

Jermaine Williamson

Jermaine Williamson is the Founder, President and CEO of JLW Consulting, LLC., a Management Consulting firm providing Talent Acquisition, Strategic Business Advisory, Human Resources, Talent Retention and Talent Development services.

Mr. Williamson has over 25 years of experience in providing senior and executive level leadership support to Fortune 100, 500, mid-size and start-up organizations. Mr. Williamson is recognized as a subject matter expert (SME) in the areas of Talent Acquisition, TA Operations Management, Recruiting Process Design and Implementation.

His company, JLW Consulting, LLC offers a new and innovative approach to address a company’s critical business challenges. Whether it’s Technical Recruiting, Executive Recruiting, Talent Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Recruiting Process Compliance, lowering cost per hire or increasing employee referrals, JLW Consulting LLC can customize solutions to fit the needs of clients without straining their budget. Jermaine also wrote the book Talent War! The Unintended Consequences of a Broken Hiring Process available on Amazon. You can also contact him via email at Jermaine@jlwconsultingllc.com.

Lisa Diane Kastner

Lisa D. Kastner is the Founder of Running Wild, LLC including Running Wild Press, where great content that doesn't fit neatly in a box finds dedicated fans, and RIZE, where phenomenal genre stories written by people of color find adoring fans. In their fifth year, Running Wild has had books named best of 2019 and 2020 by Kirkus Reviews, tripled sales between 2018 and 2019, increased their catalog year-over-year by 40% between 2020 and 2021, and anticipate further stellar growth in 2021 and beyond. Nominated to FORBES NEXT 1000, Lisa looks forward to expanding RW's influence by leveraging additional storytelling forms.

Gina Hortance

Gina Hortance is a Thought Leader and a serial entrepreneur with great visions. She is very passionate about her latest startup GBM-TV.

Gina has always wanted to showcase the black world in all of its beautiful cultures via one channel. Roku certainly has made it possible for this visionary to have all people enjoy the various facets of black culture internationally.

Global Black Media TV is an innovative platform primarily for black broadcasters to showcase their talents, their business and culture. GBM-TV is unique in providing this multi lingua cultural experience

GBM-TV broadcasts on ROKU which is used by millions of viewers and livestreams on their website. All FREE to millions across the world seeking to enjoy the many facets of global black culture. Install GBM-TV on your Roku device today and travel the black world with them. For all inquiries and investor relations please contact them at productions@gbmtv.com .

Christian K Martinez

Christian Kevin Martinez is a 29-year-old entrepreneur from Chicago. He is a car and dog enthusiast who is fascinated by new inventions and the fast advancement of technology we are living in. A big risk taker, Kevin left the 9-5 life to pursue his goals and aspirations: the world of cryptocurrency and stock trading.

Christian is interested in cryptocurrencies, most especially Bitcoin Ripple and Ethereum. According to him, his favorite stocks are Apple, Tesla, and Amazon. When he was 18, he started flipping electronics on Ebay. He’s come a long way, and right now, Kevin is working on an AI iOS-based entrepreneurship application to help people become effective entrepreneurs.

