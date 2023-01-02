New Delhi, December 2 : The Auto Expo 2023 is ready to charm the Indian audience with its wide variety of new cars, cool concepts and more. As the mega car show is about to begin, car majors are ticking their final list of offerings and ideas to be showcased at the event. Japanese auto major Toyota is getting all ready with its own armada of car models, which will include the beefed-up GR Corolla.

Toyota will be showcasing a number of its cars at the Auto Expo 2023, which includes the newly launched Innova Hycross and the Land Cruiser LC300. Nevertheless, the Toyota GR Corolla will be presented as a special eye candy for all the sporty car lovers. Skoda Octavia RS IV Plug-In Hybrid Sports Sedan To Launch in India in 2023; Find Specs, Design and Expected Price Details Here.

Toyota GR Corolla - Specs & Exterior Design :

The Toyota GR Corolla is the beefed-up version of the immensely popular and capable Corolla, which has been developed by the company’s Gazoo Racing (GR) division, and hence the name. The model is based on the very reliable TNGA architecture along with a number of structural modifications in order to make it a racy car. The GR Corolla also makes use of lightweight materials to shed weight of a whopping 1,474 kg.

Under the hood, the good looking GR Corolla packs in a turbocharged 1.6-litre, 3-cylinder engine which churns out a max power of 300 BHP along with 370 Nm of peak torque. The powerful and refined engine is paired with a 6-speed manual transmission and an AWD drivetrain. SUV Launches of 2022 – From Jeep Meridian to Mahindra Scorpio N, Find Details of the Top 5 SUVs That Launched in India.

The GR Corolla gets a thorough cosmetic update to make it strikingly different than its stock version, and it is quite a looker in its racy incarnation. The car comes with a wide and sporty body kit including a large grille, vents on the front fenders, larger wheels, a triple exhaust and a rear spoiler in order to offer it a sporty and intimidating visual appeal.

