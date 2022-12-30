New Delhi, December 30 : India is at par with the Global auto markets in terms with the sky rocketing popularity of SUVs in all shapes and sizes. Catering to the customers’ demands, almost all the auto majors operating in India are rushing to offer a slew of new SUV models. India has witnessed a number of new SUV launches in 2022, we are going to look at the top 5 SUV models among them.

From the leading car maker of the country to the homegrown SUV making brand, all the major auto makers of India have charmed the modern Indian car buyers with new SUV launches in 2022. Lets take a look at those five models that we think are the absolute best. Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Baleno Cross SUVs Expected To Launch at Affordable Prices; Check Specs and Other Details Here.

5 Best SUVs That Launched in India in 2022 :

1. Jeep Meridian

American iconic SUV brand Jeep is focusing on expanding in India, and hence launched the new Meridian SUV. The stunning looking Jeep Meridian comes powered by a 2.0L diesel engine offering 168 bhp and 350 Nm and has a starting price tag of Rs 29.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Meridian is a premium SUV and locks its horns with the likes of the segment leader Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq and MG Gloster.

2. Mahindra Scorpio-N

Indian SUV leader Mahindra & Mahindra launched its new Scorpio-N SUV, which was one of the most anticipated SUV launches. The Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV boasts of a feature-rich cabin and powerful off-road performance. It gets powered by a 2.2L diesel and a 2.0L petrol engine options and has a starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

3. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Indian top-selling car maker launched its much awaited Grand Vitara mid-size SUV with a hybrid powertrain. The Grand Vitara packs in two powertrain options – 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.5L strong hybrid petrol. This hybrid SUV goes up against the likes of the very popular Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq and VW Taigun, and is enjoying great buyers’ attention.

4. Hyundai Tucson

The new model of the bold and attractive Tucson was launched this year. The Hyundai Tucson fights with the likes of the Jeep Compass and Citroen C5 Aircross and comes in two engine options – 2.0L petrol and 2.0L diesel. The new Tucson boasts of an ADAS safety package that features such as forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, rear cross-traffic collision avoidance assist etc. Hyundai Verna New Generation To Be Unveiled in January, 2023, Find Design, Specs, Expected Launch Details Here.

5. Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport

The Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport is one of the most powerful compact SUVs in India at the moment. It launched with a new 1.2L turbo petrol engine offering 129 bhp of power and 230 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 30, 2022 07:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).