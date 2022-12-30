New Delhi, December 30 : Skoda is expected to launch its first plug-in hybrid car – the Octavia RS iV in India. The Czech car brand unveiled the Skoda Octavia RS iV in 2020 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of its performance-based RS brand. Based on the Octavia, the Octavia RS iV flaunts a ton of cosmetic updates to make it strikingly different than the standard Octavia executive sedan.

The Octavia RS iV is based on the fourth-generation model of the Octavia and apart from its comprehensive visual updates, it gets under the hood updates as well. Let’s find out more about this upcoming car. BMW To Unveil Its Stunning New Vision Car EV Concept at the CES 2023; Find All Details Here.

Skoda Octavia RS IV Plug-In Hybrid Car – Details:

In order to mark it apart from the stock Skoda Octavia, the RS IV comes with a blackened front grille, black finished air dam, sharply styled fog lamps and a sporty looking bumper, black finished ORVMs, red RS badges, glossy black skid plates.

On the inside, the car will flaunt sporty red inserts on black themed interior scheme. Features will be similar to the standard Octavia and include a 10-inch touchscreen integrated infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument console and much more. Cars Axed in 2022: From Hyundai Santro to Renault Duster, Popular Cars That Got Discontinued Due to Poor Sale Recently; Read All Details Here.

Bing a performance focused model, the Skoda Octavia RS iV will be getting a 1.4-litre TSI petrol engine under its hood that offers a maximum power of 150hp and when paired with the 116hp electric motor, the combined output comes to 245hp alongside 400Nm of peak torque.

Its battery is located underneath the floor and offers an all-electric range of 60 km. The car can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 7.3 seconds and offer a top speed of 225 kmph.

The Skoda Octavia RS iV PHEV is likely to be priced in the Rs 45-50 lakh range and it is expected to come to India country via CBU (Completely Built Unit) route to keep the price under the Rs 50 lakh mark. The car is expected to debut in India at the Auto Expo 2023 and launch towards the end of 2023.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 30, 2022 05:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).