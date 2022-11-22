New Delhi, November 22 : Bajaj Auto has launched the much spied and speculated Pulsar P150 in India at Rs 1,16,755 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new Bajaj Pulsar P150 has been positioned between the more premium and contemporary Pulsar N160 and the older existing Pulsar 150 in the current Bajaj Pulsar bike lineup. Bajaj Pulsar N150 to Launch in India on November 22, Know Expected Features, Specifications and Price.

The new Pulsar P150 comes endowed with many new goodies to charm the modern two-wheeler buyers in the Indian market. Read on to get to know all the details about this bike. These Factors Will Affect Your Bike Loan Interest Rates in 2023!

Bajaj Pulsar P150 Bike – Specs & Features

The new Pulsar P150 gets powered by an air-cooled, 149.68cc single-cylinder engine that provides a max power output of 14.5hp at 8,500rpm and 13.5Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm. The output numbers are just slightly higher than that of the older Pulsar 150. The engine gets paired with a 5-speed transmission.

The bike comes braced with twin and single disc set-up with single-channel ABS for both.

The single seat variant of the bike comes with a rear drum brake option as standard.

The Pulsar P150 gets a fuel tank capacity of 14 litres. With a full tank it weighs 140kg, which is 10kg lighter than its precursor Pulsar 150.

The P150 comes with a seat height of 790mm, while its ground clearance is 165mm.

A 31mm telescopic fork and a monoshock make up the suspension setup, while the stopping power comes from a 260mm front disc and a 230mm rear disc brake empowered by single-channel ABS.

The Pulsar P150 is available for sale in two variants – single seat and split seat, the single seat variant being the low-spec model.

Despite being positioned as a more affordable Pulsar model in its line-up, the P150 boasts of a handful of nice features including the semi-digital 'infinity' instrument console borrowed from the Pulsar N160, a full-LED projector headlight flanked by LED DRLs, an attractive LED tail-lamp and a USB charging port.

The new Bajaj Pulsar P150 single disc variant is tagged at Rs 1,16,755, while the dual disc version costs Rs 1,19,757 (prices ex-showroom, Delhi). The two-wheeler is available in five colour options. The Pulsar P150’s current market rivals include the Hero Xtreme 160R, Yamaha FZ-FI and TVS Apache RTR 160 2V.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 22, 2022 07:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).