Due to the rising price of fuels, many companies are switching towards making electric vehicles as many people are showing interest in it. Keeping this in mind, new companies are entering the smart vehicle segment. Now Xiaomi, the Chinese smartphone maker is reportedly planning to build its car. Redmi Note 10 Series India Launch Scheduled for March 4, 2021.

According to a report, the project will directly be led by the smartphone maker's founder and CEO Lei Jun, however, the company has not revealed anything about its car's project. In 2013, Lei Jun had visited the US twice to meet the Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Xiaomi believes that building its car is a strategic decision but the specific details are yet to be determined.

Also, the electric smart vehicle has seen a rise in popularity, so it won't be a surprise if the company releases its car sooner or later. The Indian market has also seen a demand for smart vehicles, and auto companies like Tata, Mahindra and others are offering their electric vehicles.

