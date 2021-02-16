Xiaomi owned Redmi Note 10 series is confirmed to be launched in India on March 4, 2021. The company shared the official poster of the upcoming Redmi Note 10 series on its Twitter account revealing its global launch date. Xiaomi has started sending its launch invite for the virtual launch of Redmi Note 10 series. Though the company has not revealed how many smartphones will be available under Redmi Note 10 series, a report suggests that the upcoming series will consist of Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Series to Be Launched in March 2021, Teased on Amazon India.

Both phones are speculated to come with 4G and 5G connectivity. Redmi Note 10 series has also been listed on Amazon India hinting that it will be made available for sale via the e-commerce platform.

Redmi Note 10 Series (Photo Credits: Xiaomi India)

In addition to this, both devices were also spotted on the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) and US Federal Communications Commission websites. Redmi Note 10 Pro is likely to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset and could be fuelled by a 5,050mAh battery. The handset is rumoured to come with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. On the other hand, Redmi Note 10 phone might be offered with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. As of now, nothing much is known about Redmi Note 10 series specifications, pricing and other details of Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro will be announced during its launch event.

