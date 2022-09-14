Mumbai, September 14: The Central government employees who have been waiting for the government's announcement Dearness Allowance (DA) hike for a very long time might get good news during the festive season of Navratri. The official announcement can be made on September 28, according to media reports. Reportedly, an announcement to increase Dearness Allowance (DA Hike) can be made in the cabinet meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 28.

It must be noted that the government has however not made any official announcement regarding the announcement date as yet. The dearness allowance is calculated by multiplying the current rate of dearness allowance by the base wage. 7th Pay Commission Latest News: DA Hike Announcement For Central Govt Employees Likely on This Date.

If the latest media reports are to be believed, the employees might get a Dearness Allowance hike of 4 percent. This means the total DA could reach up to 38 percent. Along with the DA hike, employees may also get arrears for the months of the previous two months -July and August.

The Dearness Allowance of central government employees is revised twice a year, with the first given from January to June, while the second comes from July to December, in accordance with the 7th Pay Commission. The last hike was announced on March 30, 2022. Hence the expectations are that the government will likely announce the DA hike by September end.

If the government finally announces the DA hike, this will benefit over 50 lakh central employees.

